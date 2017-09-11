Actress Busy Phillips hospitalized after Michelle William’s birthday party.

Busy Philipps spent her Saturday night celebrating the birthday of her Dawson’s Creek co-star and best friend, Michelle Williams and then ended up in hospital. Philipps is known for sharing her life extensively through her Instagram stories, and updated her fans on her medical emergency.

“Last night ended super weird,” Philipps wrote on Instagram. “But if you listen to my podcast, you know our advice is always, don’t be a hero, go to the doctor. Anyway, I had a crazy excruciating pain in my lower right side and after a long time at Mass Gen, it was determined my ovary had flipped over- it’s called torsion. Mine flipped back by itself and I’m ok but sometimes if it doesn’t you have to get surgery or you can lose your ovary (which actually happened to a really good friend of mine) Anyway, my point of posting this was I felt like an idiot for going to the hospital but ultimately, going was the right move! It always is!

The 38-year-old actress posted a picture to Instagram on Sunday of her on a hospital bed, with an intravenous line in her arm. She has since been released from hospital.

Sex of Mindy Kaling’s baby announced by her friends.

Mindy Kaling’s The Mindy Project cast mates probably had the best of intentions when giving this interview, but it appears they may have let the cat out of the bag when it comes to announcing the sex of her unborn baby.

According to cast members Beth Grant and Ed Weeks the 38 year old actress is expecting a girl.

“I’m just thrilled out of my mind! I cried like a baby and that it’s a girl. I just think that she’s ready and I’m very happy for her because I have a daughter that’s turning 25 and it’s just the greatest thing in the world!” Grant, who plays Beverly Janoszewski on the show, told Us Weekly.

Weeks added, “We were so thrilled for her … The show started as a tribute to her mother, who very sadly passed away just as the show is being picked up, and it ends with her having a daughter of her own.”

The Bachelor “villain” Keira has a compelling theory about why Laura will win.

From her firsthand experience on the show last year competing for Richie Strahan’s heart, Keira Maguire reckons she knows exactly who will “win” Matty’s season of The Bachelor.

“What I’ve noticed is every time someone says something nice and then follows it with ‘but’, everything before ‘but’ is a lie. And Matty says ‘but’ with everyone except Laura,” the 31 year old told NW Magazine.

“And she looks like Georgia Love, sooo…,” she added.

Maguire could be on the money with Sportsbet also predicting Laura as the favourite.

Listen: The Binge has all the entertainment news you need.



Kim Kardashian responds to Sharon Osbourne calling her a “ho”.

In case you missed it, Sharon Osbourne isn’t impressed with Kim Kardashian’s nude pictures.

“If Kim wants to show off her body, fine. But that’s not feminism, that’s being a ho. And there’s nothing wrong with being a ho, but always remember what you are,” the X Factor judge told The Telegraph earlier this month.

When questioned at the Harpers Bazaar ICONS party over the weekend, Kardashian said it was “ridiculous”.

“First of all, I think she said I said a quote about, ‘I post nude photos in the name of feminism.’ Never said that. So I think when people misquote you and then comment, it just sounds ridiculous,”she told E! News.

“I post nude photos because I like how I look and I feel proud when I’ve lost all this baby weight. And I post it because I feel like posting it, and I feel powerful.”

Kristen Bell saved Josh Gad’s parents Hurricane Irma.

Actor Josh Gad has posted a tribute to his Frozen co-star Kristen Bell after she ‘saved’ his family from Hurricane Irma.

“When my parents were stranded in Florida, she got them a hotel room at her hotel in Orlando and saved them, my brothers, my sister-in-law and niece and nephew,” he wrote on Instagram.

“They don’t make them like this girl. Thank you Kristin. You are truly an angel sent from above. And thank you @ewablueeyes for bother her when I asked you not to!!!!”

Bell was in Florida when the Category four storm hit due to filming her upcoming film Like Father in Orlando.





