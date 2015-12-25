An out-of-control bushfire burning along the Great Ocean Road has prompted the evacuation of holidaymakers and residents from towns between Lorne and Apollo Bay.

The Country Fire Authority have issued a watch and act message for the fire burning near the area in Victoria’s south-west.

An emergency warning is also in place for a grassfire at Sunbury, north of Melbourne

At about 2:00pm, the CFA said it was too late to leave Wye River and Separation Creek and advised those in the area to take shelter immediately.

They said Kennett River and Grey River could be impacted by about 4:00pm, and recommended those in the area should consider evacuating to Apollo Bay.

“It is strongly recommended that you evacuate and seek shelter at 34 Costin Street, Apollo Bay, [at] Apollo Bay Leisure Centre,” the CFA said.

“You should travel to Apollo Bay via the Great Ocean Road.”

There are spot fires up to two kilometres ahead of the main blaze, the CFA said.

Fire crews have called in extra air resources to attack the 300-hectare fire, which has been burning for a week.

The area along the state's surf coast is a very popular spot with holidaymakers during the Christmas and New Year period.

A steady trail of cars was seen entering Apollo Bay as people in the area moved from the fire’s path, with many mingling at the local beach.

The ABC’s Sarah Jaensch is staying at Separation Creek and said people were taking heed of the CFA’s warnings.

“As we drove through Wye River the caravan parks were packing up, everyone is leaving and getting out of there fortunately, and taking it seriously,” she said.

Grassfire burning in Melbourne’s northern fringe

An emergency warning has also been issued for an out-of-control grassfire on the outskirts of Sunbury, just north of Melbourne.

It is moving in a southerly direction from Settlers Way towards Enterprise Drive.

The CFA said it was fast moving and too late for residents to leave the area, and the safest option was to take shelter indoors.

