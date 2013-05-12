Bumper Fluff: Jackie O interviews Gwyneth Paltrow, the MET, a marriage and a whole lot more.

From ‘What the hell’ red carpet moments to shock weddings and even more surprising custody battles , it has been a big week in all things celebrity. And when we say big, we mean get two cups of tea / glasses of wine kinda big – because there has been a LOT happening in Hollywood, take a look below and see.

1. Listen to Kyle and Jackie O’s hilarious interview with Gwyneth Paltrow

Any interview that begins with Gwyneth Paltrow saying: “Honestly, I am drunk already,” is going to be a good one.

It didn’t disappoint.

From Jackie O freaking out in the cab about finally meeting her idol in the flesh (Kyle: “I’ve never seen you so nervous in my life”) to Gwyneth’s really candid gossip about how crap she thought the Met Gala was (was that a dig at Kanye West…?), this really is one interview that’s really worth listening to.

Check it out here:

https://soundcloud.com/kyleandjackieo/gwyneth-paltrow

2. Charlie Sheen’s ex wife Denise Richards is – not for the first time – looking after the twin boys of his other ex wife Brooke Mueller.

Richards, who was married to Sheen from 2002 until 2006, reportedly has temporary custody of the children Sheen had with his second wife, Brooke Mueller.

Mueller and Sheen were married from 2008 until 2011.

Are you still following?

The twin boys – four-year-old Bob and Max – were reportedly removed from the custody of their mother on Thursday night, when the Department of Children and Family Services decided their home was an ‘unsafe environment’ due to drug use.

Richards had two daughters while married to Sheen – Sam and Lola – and adopted a third daughter, Eloise, after they separated. When Mueller was in rehab in 2010, Richards also stepped in to help care for the two little boys.

Back in 2010, Richards said, “This is not the first time I’ve had all five, they’re Sam and Lola’s brothers. It was a full house, lots of love and life. Brooke knows anytime, and Charlie, that any time they need help with the boys, that I’m there.”

A spokesperson for Charlie Sheen has said, “Charlie supports the actions of the Department of Children and Family Services. He knows Max and Bob are safe in a stable, loving environment with Denise and the boys’ sisters.”

All we have to say about this is: Bravo, Denise Richards. What a woman.

4. Jennifer Lawrence photobomb’s SJP, wins the Met Gala internet.

Met Gala wrap-up:

It’s the only red carpet event of the year where a ‘safe’ nude, tulle strapless gown will earn you a fashion police fine.

By now you’ve probably heard of the Costume Institute Gala at the Met. Vogue magazine threw the punk-themed bash and as everyone was dressed to impress Editor-in-Chief, Anna Wintour it led to some fairly interesting fashion choices: Madonna wore fishnet hot pants and a bum crucifix, Sarah Jessica Parker flashed her knickers, Beyonce matched her boots to her dress and Nicole Richie spray painted her hair grey.

Here’s the 20 must-see looks from the night:

And if you missed ALL the red carpet looks yesterday, check them out below:

And now for the best gifs from the night:

Katie Holmes stifling a yawn.

6. Scientists accidentally discover the cure for grey hair.

While conducting a study for a new treatment for vitiligo, a condition that causes depigmentation of sections of skin, researchers accidentally stumbled upon the trick to fighting the cause of grey hair.

They found men and women go grey due to a build up of hydrogen peroxide in the hair follicle, causing it to lose colour, to conteract this they applied a “topical, ultraviolet B-activated pseudo-catalase called PC-KUS”.

Doesn’t sound sexy, but it worked.

“For generations, numerous remedies have been concocted to hide gray hair,” said Biologist Gerald Weissmann. “But now, for the first time, an actual treatment that gets to the root of the problem has been developed.”

And yes, he really said that pun.

8. In case you missed it, over the weekend Oscar-nominated British actress Keira Knightley (28) married her fiancé Klaxons keyboard player James Righton (29) in a surprise ceremony in the south of France.

The pair were married in an understated, half-hour ceremony in Mazon, a small town where Knightley’s parents have an estate. An onlooker told US Weekly, “It was a very moving ceremony … Keira looked emotional during the whole thing. She cried when they exchanged their vows but was still smiling.”

Oscar-nominated Knightley wore a gorgeous tulle dress and cropped jacket in neutral shades – both by Chanel. The actress also wore a wreath of flowers in her hair.

9. Oooh, things got pretty saucy behind the scenes at the annual Met Gala in New York. Check out all the celeb selfies from the night.

10. Keith Urban has been dumped.

By American Idol that is. (But we had you going there for a second, didn’t we?) Rumours are swirling (because apparently rumours ‘swirl’) that ratings on the long-running US talent show have dropped so low, the network has decided to dump everyone and start again. Which do you think he’s regretting more – leaving The Voice Australia or having to spend weeks sitting between sworn enemies Mariah Carey and Nicki Minaj? He’s yet to make a comment but… chances are he’s glad to no longer be the filling in that diva sandwich.

12. This Video WINS the internet today.

At sports games in the US, there’s something called a ‘Kiss Cam’ that scans the crowd looking for couples who are then supposed to, well, kiss. Cute, but whatevs.

Whatevs UNTIL: One dude refused to kiss his date and she got maaaaad…

Go on, it’s less than two minutes long and makes you want to say “You go girlfriend!” with a sassy finger click:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LyXRLSoJZr8

