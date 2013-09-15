BUMPER FLUFF: The Buble baby and Gwyneth Paltrow's war on Vanity Fair.

1. Michael Buble talks candidly about meeting his son for the first time.
Canadian crooner Michael Buble became a dad on August 27 and has spoken candidly about the moment he met his son Noah for the first time.
“I didn’t have that overwhelming feeling of love. I’m being honest with you,” the singer said last week on The Social, a Canadian talk show, according to People.
“I’d heard all of these stories about how this moment was life-changing, but it wasn’t like that for me. I was nervous for my wife, and I was happy that he was healthy … but, that day, it was like meeting a stranger.”
It’s not a strange phenomenon, with the US Today reporting “about a third of new parents say they didn’t feel immediate joy when they first saw their newborn.”
For Bublé, it all hit him a swift day later.
“That next night (after the baby was born), it really clicked,” he told The Social. “I was looking at him and all of a sudden, I got it… I sing to him all day and all night. When he’s crying with somebody else and I hold him and I sing to him, he just stops. It’s really cool.”
3. DROP EVERYTHING: Kate Middleton is back on the red carpet.
The Duchess has made her first red carpet appearance since the birth of royal bubba George and she obviously looks equal parts radient and stunning.
The event was for the very aristocratic-sounding Tusk Conservation Awards at The Royal Society in London. Catherine wore a floor-length gown by Jenny Packham and Jimmy Choo heels. There’s not really much else to say except SPARKLY.
Take a look at the royal couple getting photobombed by a zebra’s bum:
And obviously one pic is never enough so…
5. Gwyneth Paltrow may be the worst driver in New York.
Watch Paltrow take on a school bus with her Vespa – oh, and her 9-year-old daughter, Apple, is on the back.
http://youtu.be/kP4e9J2YSBU
The 40-year-old has also emailed her celebrity friends asking not to pose or cooperate in any stories with Vanity Fair magazine, according to the New York Times.
Apparently Paltrow’s not happy with Vanity Fair’s journalistic integrity messing with her carefully constructed image.
“Vanity Fair is threatening to put me on the cover of their magazine,” a witness who saw Paltrow’s email tells the Times. “If you are asked for quotes or comments, please decline. Also, I recommend you all never do this magazine again.”
The magazine’s editor, Graydon Carter, responded in a statement to the Times: “We wouldn’t be doing our job if there wasn’t a little bit of tension between Vanity Fair and its subjects. In any given week, I can expect to hear from a disgruntled subject in Hollywood, Washington, or on Wall Street. That’s the nature of the beast.”
Australian comedian Chris Lilley will be reprising one of his most popular roles ever: a super bitchy teenager called Ja’ime King.
Ja’mie: Private School Girl will air on ABC later this year, and will follow Ja’mie’s school year at the fictional Hillford Girls Grammar School.
Reportedly, this season Ja’ime will also reach all new heights of terrifying power and manipulation… By discovering social media. Now her vengeance and power plays in high school politics will not be limited to the hallways. She will have Instagram, Twitter and Facebook at her disposal.
We can’t wait to see what Ja’ime does next. As ABC1’s Brendan Dahill told News Ltd, “Ja’mie King is easily one of the most cunning characters in a school uniform we’ve ever seen.”
And, just to tide you over, here are a few of Jaime’s best moments, courtesy of Mamamia Rogue.
9. Tyra Banks accused of donning ‘whiteface.’
America’s Next Top Model host Tyra Banks tweeted a series of photos of herself transformed into iconic models, Kate Moss, Cara Delevingne and Cindy Crawford, from her upcoming exhibition Tyra Banks Presents: 15.
4 hours of hair & makeup later, I’ve become übermodel @Caradelevingne! Fierce & love to #LA & #London. #NYFW #Tyra15 pic.twitter.com/yxS0l6ocNX
— Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) September 7, 2013
Hid my booty & boobies like a pro, for a pro – all to look & pose just like #SuperModel Kate Moss! #NYFW #Tyra15 pic.twitter.com/aCP6xxEMvz
— Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) September 7, 2013
It was amazing to be physically transformed into my idol, @CindyCrawford… #Fierce mole, hair & all! #NYFW #Tyra15 pic.twitter.com/ZnCb9WulHY
— Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) September 7, 2013
The images immediately went viral yet have drawn criticism from some, accusing her of “donning whiteface” in an act of reverse racism.
Except there’s a huge flaw in their argument, whiteface is not a thing. There is no history of whiteface being used to repress white people.
Moving on.
11. The best Instagram pics from New York Fashion Week so far.
Our style editor Nicky Champ gets super pumped around Fashion Week time – especially by Sass & Bide's show; there were gasps, squeals, oohs and aahs – check it out below along with the best instagram pics from New York Fashion Week.
