BUMPER FLUFF: The Buble baby and Gwyneth Paltrow's war on Vanity Fair.

1. Michael Buble talks candidly about meeting his son for the first time.

Canadian crooner Michael Buble became a dad on August 27 and has spoken candidly about the moment he met his son Noah for the first time.

“I didn’t have that overwhelming feeling of love. I’m being honest with you,” the singer said last week on The Social, a Canadian talk show, according to People.

“I’d heard all of these stories about how this moment was life-changing, but it wasn’t like that for me. I was nervous for my wife, and I was happy that he was healthy … but, that day, it was like meeting a stranger.”

It’s not a strange phenomenon, with the US Today reporting “about a third of new parents say they didn’t feel immediate joy when they first saw their newborn.”

For Bublé, it all hit him a swift day later.

“That next night (after the baby was born), it really clicked,” he told The Social. “I was looking at him and all of a sudden, I got it… I sing to him all day and all night. When he’s crying with somebody else and I hold him and I sing to him, he just stops. It’s really cool.”

3. DROP EVERYTHING: Kate Middleton is back on the red carpet.

The Duchess has made her first red carpet appearance since the birth of royal bubba George and she obviously looks equal parts radient and stunning.

The event was for the very aristocratic-sounding Tusk Conservation Awards at The Royal Society in London. Catherine wore a floor-length gown by Jenny Packham and Jimmy Choo heels. There’s not really much else to say except SPARKLY.

Take a look at the royal couple getting photobombed by a zebra’s bum:

And obviously one pic is never enough so…

5. Gwyneth Paltrow may be the worst driver in New York.

Watch Paltrow take on a school bus with her Vespa – oh, and her 9-year-old daughter, Apple, is on the back.

http://youtu.be/kP4e9J2YSBU

The 40-year-old has also emailed her celebrity friends asking not to pose or cooperate in any stories with Vanity Fair magazine, according to the New York Times.

Apparently Paltrow’s not happy with Vanity Fair’s journalistic integrity messing with her carefully constructed image.

“Vanity Fair is threatening to put me on the cover of their magazine,” a witness who saw Paltrow’s email tells the Times. “If you are asked for quotes or comments, please decline. Also, I recommend you all never do this magazine again.”