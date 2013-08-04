Celeb news: Little Miss Sunshine is all grown up

1. Little Miss Sunshine isn’t so little anymore…

Say Whaaaaa? Little Miss Sunshine is all grown up.

Well photos have surfaced of Miss Breslin at an event this past weekend and… gurl has grown up:

3. A secret Clinton and Lewinsky tape has allegedly been leaked to the press.

The key word here being allegedly.

US tabloid The National Enquirer(which also reports on aliens, so you know, grain of salt) haveapparently got their hands on a secret sexy-times tape Monica Lewinsky sent Bill Clinton back in 1997.

And, speaking of the Clintons…

NBC has announced that they are making a four-hour miniseries based on Hillary Clinton’s life. The NBC release said that the series would ”recount Clinton’s life as a wife, politician and Cabinet member from 1998 to present.”

5. Lea Michele has broken her silence for the first time since Cory Monteith died two weeks ago.

The 26-year-old shared a private photo on her Instagram and Twitter accounts with a short message thanking fans for their support.

Michele attended a memorial service for friends and co-stars of Monteith “to share memories and music in an emotional celebration of the life of Cory,” held at the Paramount studio lot where Glee’s auditorium scenes are filmed.

7. Whoa, Simon Cowell is going to be a dad.

The X Factor judge, 53, is expecting his first child with New York socialite Lauren Silverman, 36, according to People.

The news is hot gossip because Lauren Silverman is married to Cowell’s close friend, real estate mogul Andrew Silverman.

Silverman is reportedly 10 weeks pregnant and a friend of the socialite told of MailOnline: “Lauren loves Simon, she says that she wants to marry him. And with the baby, she’s going the right way about it! But I think this could be really good for Simon.”

According to The Sun , Cowell’s mother, Julie, has said she’s thrilled at the prospect of becoming a grandmother: “I’m delighted. It’s wonderful.”

The Silvermans have reportedly filed for divorce, and Lauren and Cowell began a romantic relationship around a year after the Silverman’s marriage ended.

An assistant to Cowell’s U.K. rep has responded to the news, “This is a very sensitive issue and all media enquiries are being dealt with by his U.S. attorney.”

In an interview last year, Cowell said, “I do really, really like kids, because I can talk to them and listen to them,” he said.

“The problem has always been how much time you need to devote to bringing up kids and I’ve always dedicated all my life to work, and at 52, I’ve probably missed the opportunity.”

Wonder how Cowell is going to deal with the ex-factor…

9. Inside Fergie’s baby shower. Hint: it’s amazing.

Fergie is due to give birth to a baby boy and her celebrity “gay best friends” threw her a fantastic “gayby” shower event on July 28.

The bash which dad-to-be Josh Duhamel also attended was everything a baby shower should be, according to People, “Fergie took the mic to announce, “Woo! It’s my baby boy’s first party!” and, appropriately, Adam Lambert arrived as “Let’s Hear it for the Boy” played.”

Famous guests included Kelly Osbourne, Julianne Hough, Ru Paul, Lance Bass, Adam Lambert, Molly Sims, Gabriel Aubry and Matthew Mosshart.

Fergie’s own Ferguson Crest wine was served along with Patron tequila cocktails: Ferg-aritas and Hot Mamas and a huge four-tiered cake stayed with the black, white and blue theme – one layer had blocks spelling out “BABY” and a teddy bear with Xs for eyes on top.

Kids attending the shower were treated to face-painting, elaborate balloon animals and themed lollie baby while a onesie-decorating station and a hip-hop soundtrack for the adults.

11. And the winner is…

Alisa and Lysandra have won The Block: Sky High. Their first-floor apartment sold for $1.435 million coming in at $295,000 over its reserve price of $1.14 million. The South Australian twins took home a first prize of $100,000, their prize money a whopping $395,000.

Sydneysiders Madi and Jarrod came second selling their apartment for $1.601 million. The couple pocketed $291,000 and lost out to the twins by only $4000.

Matt and Kim’s (those of the Jackson Pollock paint splattered room reveal) level two apartment sold for $1.455 million, the Perth couple taking home prize money to the value of $250,000.

Bec and George won $242,000 their third-floor apartment sold for $1.507 million, well over the $1.265 million reserve.

Trixie and Johnno took home $205,000 their penthouse apartment sold for – the highest price of the competition – $1.605 million.