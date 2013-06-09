BUMPER FLUFF: Jennifer Hawkins gets married in Bali. (Check out the dress.)

It’s been a busy week in Hollywood, but don’t stress if you’ve blinked and missed it. Here is everything you need to know to stay up-to-date with this week on Planet Celebrity.

1. Jennifer Hawkins is a married woman.

Twenty-nine-year-old Jennifer married her partner of eight years, Jake Wall, on Tuesday this week.

According to WHO, the pair married in a very secretive and highly intimate in Uluwatu, Bali, at the Semara resort.

Private Sydney columnist Andrew Hornery also revealed the first details of the wedding, reported that it took place “under a heavy veil of secrecy… with teams of SAS-trained bodyguards hired to thwart pesky paparazzi and rival reporters from doing anything that could jeopardise the exclusive deal Hawkins, via her manager Sean Anderson, had signed with Woman’s Day.

Unfortunately however, Channel 7 pipped Woman’s Day with this unauthorised aerial shot:

Jennifer and Jake met in Newcastle in 2005 and got engaged 18 months ago.

3. It’s a Hollywood baby boom!

This week, Kate Winslet announced that she is pregnant with her third child.

It will be the first child to her new husband, Ned Rocknroll (who just happens to be the nephew of Richard Branson – in case you couldn’t tell from the sensible name change).

Her rep confirmed to People magazine that “Kate and Ned are delighted over the news.”

It will be the third child for the 37-year-old actress, who has 12-year-old daughter Mia with first ex-husband Jim Threapleton and 9-year-old son Joe, with ex-husband number 2 Sam Mendes.



Kate and Ned, 34, married in December last year after dating for 18 months; her best friend Leonardo DiCaprio gave her away.

Their relationship started not long after Kate rescued Richard Branson’s mother from a house fire on Necker Island, Branson’s private getaway in the Carribean.

And in other baby news…

Jennifer Love Hewitt, 34, has announced she’s expecting her first child with her current TV co-star, and recent fiancé, Brian Hallisay. The actors star in US show The Client List together and started dating about 15 months ago.

The two said in statement to US Weekly:

“We’re so thrilled and happy to start a family.”

Channing Tatum, 33, and his wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum, 32, welcomed their first child into the world last Thursday. US Weekly has reported that the baby is a little girl named Everly.

And there must be something in the water, because Kim Kardashian has revealed the gender of her baby in the season eight premiere of reality television show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

And the answer you’ve all been waiting for is – drumroll please – a baby girl.

Kim actually hosted her baby shower on the same day as the episode went to air, so that none of the attendees at the shower could spoil the surprise for us all. You know, by accidentally instagramming a picture of a pink cake, or tagging a tweet with ‘#it’sagirl!’

Kim and partner Kanye West are expecting their baby girl to be born in July.

5. Rebel Wilson is on the cover of UK Glamour.



And she looks FABULOUS. She tweeted this photo during the week:

But. Why is it, that on the rare occasions magazines decide to use bigger girls on their covers, they only ever use a close up of their faces? What would be so wrong with a full body shot?

The same thing happens with singer Adele:

Does it bother you that this is the only way the mags will depict bigger women? Although… Maybe it’s just a step forward that women like this are making it in to the covers at all?

7. What the WHAT happened on Game of Thrones this week (and why do so many people care)?

**SPOILER ALERT**

In case you didn’t notice, the interwebs/twitter/facebook/EVERYONE lost their shit this week over the latest episode of Game of Thrones.

For those who don’t know, Game of Thrones is an HBO show based on a series of fantasy books by George R. R. Martin. It’s kind of like The Sopranos, but set in the Middle Ages. And everyone who watches it IS OBSESSED WITH IT.

This week, no less than THREE main characters where violently killed off in one shocking, unexpected swoop, at what has become known as the Red Wedding. Cut to the shit-losing part.

The hashtags #redwedding and #gameofthrones went NUTS on twitter, and fans quickly started posting their reactions on Youtube. Here’s a hilarious compilation video of GoT fans watching the shocking Red Wedding scene. If you watch the show, you’ll get it. If you don’t, you’ll wonder what the fudge is making seemingly sane people jump around their living rooms screaming:

9. Victoria Beckham goes on a date with a new man (and he’s cuter than David).

Victoria arrived at the Glamour Women of the Year awards (where she was collecting the gong for Woman of the Decade), with her 14-year-old son Brooklyn. The two walked the red carpet together (and it seems he’s picked up her talent for not-quite-smiling) and he looked pretty darn adorable dressed up in a suit and tie.

In a speech after she won Woman of the Decade at the awards, Victoria Beckham talked about the importance of women supporting other women, cracked a few totally candid jokes about penises, AND said ‘girl power’ while giving the peace sign.

You can watch her whole acceptance speech below:

Girl power indeed.

11. CFDA. FASHION. SERIOUS.

The Council of Fashion Designers of America had its annual award show this week, and the red carpet included some very serious fashion people wearing some very serious fashion. Because fashion is very, very serious. We’ve got a gallery of all the best looks:

12. A precocious 10-year-old who stars on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Sophia Grace, has released her first single and… we have no words. Watch it here and tell us what you think – cute or disturbing?