BUMPER FLUFF: J-Law (AKA your imaginary BFF) on the cover of Vogue.

1. Jennifer Lawrence (your imaginary BFF) opens up about anxiety and her ‘unhappy’ childhood.

“I was a weirdo,” Jennifer Lawrence reveals in an interview for US Vogue. “I wasn’t picked on or anything. And I wasn’t smarter than the other kids; that’s not why I didn’t fit in. I’ve always just had this weird anxiety. I hated recess. I didn’t like field trips. Parties really stressed me out. And, I had a very different sense of humor.”

Lawrence was placed into therapy and heavily medicated as a teenager and it wasn’t until she left school and began acting her parents saw a change in her.

“‘We’re paying for therapy and all this medication, and we don’t need it when she’s here,” Lawrence recalls a conversation she overheard her mother say to her father on the phone. “She’s happy.”

On her impending stardom:

“I’ve never said this before,” she says, “because there is no way to say it without it being completely misunderstood, but ever since I was really little, I always had a very normal idea of what I wanted: I was going to be a mom and I was going to be a doctor and I was going to live in Kentucky. But I always knew”—here she lowers her voice—“that I was going to be famous. I honest to God don’t know how else to describe it. I used to lie in bed and wonder, Am I going to be a local TV person? Am I going to a motivational speaker? It wasn’t a vision. But as it’s kind of happening, you have this buried understanding: Of course.”

2. A fan mistook Mark Wahlberg for Matt Damon… but instead of making her feel uber awkward about it, he did this very cool thing instead. Click here.

3. So THIS is what happens when you sit next to Gwyneth Paltrow.



One writer has spoken of her wrath at having to sit next to Gwyneth Paltrow “due to the inflexibility of the alphabet” and enduring the circus that comes with being a celebrity of her calibre at a literary event at East Hampton’s Library.

Paltrow was there with her husband Chris Martin and kids Moses and Apple to promote her cookbook It’s All Good but didn’t win over fellow guest and author Christine Oxenburg.

On her blog she wrote a scathing account of what it was like to sit next to the A-Lister and how she tried to exact her meaty revenge with the 40-year-old clean-eating vegan.

“Then the divinity in question arrived with hubby, children and a couple of massive bodyguards. The worshippers blocked my view of the whole world, abusing my tiny territory upon which to abandon their trash or lean their sorry asses.

So I abandoned my post and took that opportunity to roam the great tent and greet my fellow authors. Which is when I saw the food table, and suddenly I knew what needed doing. I made a plate of miniature sloppy hamburgers, stinky steak sandwiches, and the like and hauled it back to my piece of table.

Gwyneth’s bodyguards blocked my re-entry despite my assurance I was a just an author and pointing at my name tag, “No!” they growled, body blocking me. So I was forced to crawl under the table. And there I sat with my meat products, wafting the excellent smells toward my sleek vegan neighbor. She ignored the siren smells of protein. We never did say hello, although I did try to sell my book to her sleek vegan children. No bites.”

The New York Post reported that fellow author and attendee Jay McInerney tweeted of Oxenberg’s post: “Authors Night at East Hampton Library hijacked by movie stars with ghost-written cookbooks.”

Ouch.

4. In an impressive case of life imitating art, the actor behind a well-known fictional TV doctor has saved his real-life wife. How’s that for learning on the job? Click here for details.

5. Royal Baby Royal Baby Royal Baby Royal Baby Royal Baby!

Oh, does that not work anymore? Well, there is still some important royal news to catch up on, so keep reading.

Nearly a month after the birth of their son, Kate and Wills are planning their return to the spotlight.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have had an enjoyable three weeks (is it seriously only that long?) away from the press, but now the time has come for them to, you know, get back to being two of the most recognisable people on the planet.

It has been announced that Prince William’s first interview as a dad will be aired in the US and the UK in mid-September, as part of a documentary titled ‘Prince William’s Passion: New Father, New Hope.’ (Not to be confused with ‘A New Hope’, although that is also a good film and, to be honest, you don’t see enough Star Wars references in press coverage of the Royal Family these days.)

The documentary will cover William’s experience of fatherhood, as well as his work in Africa. It will also include exclusive footage of Kate and Wills’ first outing as new parents, which is set to be at the Tusk Trust Conservation Awards on September 12.

6. These photos of bewildered dads accompanying their daughters to One Direction concerts are a little bit heaven. Click here to see how they passed the time (and blocked out the sound of a thousand screaming girls.)

7. Victoria Beckham on the cover of Vogue Australia.

Victoria Beckham has posed for an exclusive photoshoot for Vogue Australia. She’s the cover girl for their September issue, posed in a navy blue lace camisole.

The 39-year-old fashion designer and mother of four apparently agreed to the photoshoot with the condition that she could be at Brooklyn’s (her oldest son) school by 5pm for parent/teacher interviews.

Vogue editor Edwina McCann told news.com.au that “the shoot almost didn’t happen, but in the end her people decided she could make the trip by chopper directly from the shoot if need be.”

That’s right – Victoria Beckham takes helicopters to parent/teacher interviews. Just casual helicopters. Why not try it for your next school event?

8. You’ll never believe what some celebrities did for a living before they made it big – click here to read about the past lives of Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston and other stars.

9. Sunrise goes make-up free.

Samantha Armytage and Natalie Barr have gone make-up free in the last hour of Sunrise in an Australian breakfast show first.

After the 8am news bulletin Kochie crossed live to Armytage and Barr having their make-up removed.

“One of the most common questions I get asked is what do the girls look like without make-up,” said executive producer Michael Pell.

“So I thought, why not do a reveal, live on air.”

Samantha Armytage appears in the September issue of Women’s Weekly without make-up and found it “incredibly empowering,” she then suggested the idea to her co-hosts who embraced the move.

Koch and Mark Barreta also had their make-up removed live on air after Barr presented the 8:30am news.

The “Kochie’s Angels” segment with Melissa Hoyer, Shelley Horton and Pru McSweeney also all presented with bare faces.

Bravo Sunrise.

10. As if we needed another excuse to love Jennifer Lawrence, these videos of her top 5 “OMG, I met a famous person!” experiences are adorably hilarious. Click here to watch her get seriously star struck.

11. Why Katy Perry won’t (hypothetically) vote for Tony Abbott.

Katy Perry spoke with Sydney’s The Kyle and Jackie O Show this week and Tony Abbot joined them on the line to ask Perry when she would be returning to Australia as his daughters are big fans however the singer was more interested in asking Abbott about gay marriage.

Here’s how it went down if you can’t listen to the audio:

Jackie O: Our next Australian celebrity is Tony Abbott, he is the leader of the opposition, our election is only a few weeks away… very good chance he will be our Prime Minister.

Tony Abbott: Hi Jackie it’s so good to be talking to you, and Katy, I know it’s an election campaign (but) my daughters think you’re the most wonderful singer, I’m very happy to take a bit of time off the election to ask the big question…when are you coming back, we need you, we want you, when are you coming back!



Katy Perry: Yeah politics! Come on that’s not a political question, let’s talk about gay marriage.



Tony Abbott: Now you’re interviewing me Katy.



Katy Perry: Yeah buddy, that’s right. Love is equal, woo!

Jackie O: Mr Abbott isn’t for Gay Marriage, I know you probably are Katy, it’s not really something he wants to pass though.

Katy Perry: Yeah, well I love you as a human being, but I can’t give you my vote then. I still want to meet your daughters.



Tony Abbott: Please, my daughters are fabulous and they would be so excited to meet you, they are desperate to have you…I was introduced to one of your numbers, Hot and Cold, and I thought, maybe that can be my anthem.

Katy Perry: I don’t know if that’s the best song we can pick for a politician. Let me just say I will be in Australia very soon, let’s just say I will be in Australia this year.

Jackie O: You could maybe be meeting the new Prime Minister Katy.

Katy Perry: If (Tony) he lets me in!

Jackie O: Thank you Mr Abbott for your time, he’s a very sweet man Katy.

Tony Abbott: Jackie, thank you so much, for giving me the chance to talk to Katy… Katy I look forward to having a long discussion about politics and then listening to some more of your music when you come to Australia.

Katy Perry: I want to get a lunch!

Jackie O: She said she wants to have lunch with you Mr Abbott.



Tony Abbott: We’ll sort that out.