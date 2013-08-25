BUMPER FLUFF: The Royal Baby has re-emerged.

1. Royal baby wrap-up.

After a bit of quiet time at home, this week HRH Prince George was back in the headlines.

It began with the first official pictures of the bub with his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, being leaked online hours before the palace was ready to release them. In a break from royal protocol, the lovely family portraits were taken by Kate’s father, Michael Middleton.

The Duke and Duchess were photographed with “Little Rascal” George at the Middleton family home in Bucklebury, west of London and Kate’s cocker spaniel, Lupo and and Tilly the retriever (a Middleton family pet) also joined in on the action.

In his first interview since the birth of Prince George on 22 July, Prince William told CNN that Prince George is a “little bit of a rascal.”

“He either reminds me of my brother or me when I was younger, I’m not sure, but he’s doing very well at the moment,” he said. “He’s growing quite quickly actually. But he’s a little fighter – he wriggles around quite a lot and he doesn’t want to go to sleep that much,” Prince William added.

Wills also spoke about his plans for the royal nursery:

“I’ll have toy elephants and rhinos around the room. We’ll cover it in, you know, lots of bushes and things like that. [We’ll] make him grow up as if he’s in the bush.”

Prince William hopes that one day George will get to experience Africa the way he did as a child, but for now is happy surrounding him with the next best thing. Plush toys and a castle disguised as a jungle.

But, let’s be honest, Wills, this is just about trying to make sure that George is as much like Simba from The Lion King as possible. $10 says this new ‘Prince of Africa’s’ first words are: “Oh I just can’t wait to be King!’

3. Kanye West speaks about becoming a father for the first time.

The countdown is on to the reveal of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s baby daughter, North West.

The newest Kardashian is making her debut on Kris Jenner’s (AKA Kim’s mum’s) new eponymous talk show, Kris.

The interview will be broadcast tonight, but, to whet our appetites, the good people at brand Kardashian have released this snippet of new dad Kanye talking about the new arrival and his relationship with Kim.

(After a solid 20 seconds of musing on the credibility of his artistry. Because, while he might be an excited new father, he’s still Kanye.)

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZenRuLSVK9A

If you’re hankering for a Kardashian fix while you wait for the whole interview, flick through our Kardashian gallery:

5. Member of One Direction proposes to girlfriend. Teenage girls everywhere enter mourning.

If you thought that the number of crying schoolgirls you encountered on your way to work this morning was above average, you’re probably right.

Because, this week, it was announced that Zayn Malik of One Direction fame has proposed to his girlfriend of two years, Perrie Edwards. And. She. Said. Yes.

Gasp!

To be honest, it’s not like the Directioners (One Direction’s dedicated teenage fanbase) didn’t have a bit of pre-warning. The rumour mill started spinning yesterday, when Edwards attended the premiere of One Direction’s new film, This is Us, with a very suspicious ring on a very suspicious finger.

The engagement was confirmed with a joint statement from the pairs’ reps:

Zayn and Perrie are engaged, but any further detail regarding their relationship is private.

The Directioners are particularly upset because Zayn is objectively the best looking of the British boy band, a fact scientifically proven when he dressed up as a girl in their latest music video, and was turned on by himself:

But the best part of this whole saga is the reaction from super obsessed and very devastated Directioners on Twitter.

Here are some of our favourites:

7. Wentworth Miller comes out as gay. In a really awesome way.

Prison Break star, Wentworth Miller has come out as gay.

The 41-year-old actor came out to the public after he refused to attend a Russian film festival in protest against Russia’s new anti-gay legislation.

The legislation prevents homosexual couples in Russia from publicly displaying affection, in case they are witnessed by children.

So while this is devastating news for Miller’s millions of straight female fans across the world, it’s also ridiculously awesome to see Miller taking such a public stance in support of gay rights.

In a letter addressed to the St Petersberg International Film Festival, Miller wrote:

I am deeply troubled by the current attitude toward and treatment of gay men and women by the Russian government. The situation is in no way acceptable, and I cannot in good conscience participate in a celebratory occasion hosted by a country where people like myself are being systematically denied their basic right to live and love openly. Perhaps, when and if circumstances improve, I’ll be free to make a different choice.

Bravo, Wentworth.

And congratulations to gay men everywhere; you guys have gained a looker.

Here are some pictures of Wentworth, so that all the single straight ladies can mourn their loss:

9. Is this 90s boy band reuniting?

Start bleaching those tips and getting your double denim ready because N’SYNC may potentially…probably not, but MAYBE GETTING BACK TOGETHER!

According to New York Post, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick will join Timberlake for one special performance, no strings attached at the Video Music Awards this coming weekend.

The band was spotted backstage at Timberlake’s Miami show just chillin’ with Jessica Timberlake and Jay Z.

Hopefully this isn’t a rumour because that will just be tearin’ up everyones hearts, I think we all need one more chance to say bye, bye, bye to the band.

11. Ricki-Lee’s racy new film clip.

Ricki-Lee Coulter has upset fans after she uploaded a nude photo of herself on horse on Instagram and released a raunchy teaser trailer for her latest single, Come & Get In Trouble With Me.



One Instagram user, Lucystevens said: “And this is the message your sending to impressionable young fans? nice job. Good to know this is what you have to resort to, to sell records, getting your gear off on a horse.”

“Sorry but that’s a bit inappropriate,” says another Ricki-Lee fan who goes under the moniker ‘i_love_mickey_223’.

Lee uploaded the photo to her Facebook page, with one fan, Nikki Wendland, saying: “It seems to be a phase that celebs are using nudity to get attention… What happened to the days when music was all about vocal talent… #bringbackpropertalent”.

While other fans defended the 27-year-old by referencing that other infamous naked horserider, Lady Godiva.

“It’s a reenactment of one of the strongest plays in feminine history- the naked protest ride of Lady Godiva *face palm*,” says danmea_91.

Take a look at the teaser trailer:

If you can’t watch it now, here are some select stills that illustrate the general tone of the video clip.

Exhibit A: Ricki-Lee naked on a horse.

Exhibit B: Ricki-Lee pouring champagne over a woman’s breasts.

Exhibit C: Ricki-Lee going in for the kill.