BUMPER FLUFF: Rove McManus and Tasma Walton baby news.

Rove McManus and wife Tasma Walton expecting a baby.

Australian comedian Rove McManus and his actress wife Tasma Walton have announced that they are expecting their first child together.

39-year-old Rove and 40-year-old Tasma revealed the news whilst in Toronto, Canada this morning, where they are staying for the Premiere of Tasma’s film Mystery Road.

The couple, who were married in Broome in 2009, are reportedly thrilled with the news. In true Rove style, McManus told reporters “The obstetrician started the ultrasound, then turned to me and said, ‘It’s official, you’ve knocked her up!’”.

Congratulations to Rove and Tasma on this happy news!

1. This is the man who will make you drop your panties, meet Christian Grey.

After what feels like a decade’s worth of speculation about who would play the leading roles in the 50 Shades of Grey movie, we finally have confirmation.

Meryl Streep and Geoffrey Rush will take on the much coveted roles of Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey. These two Oscar winning actors were chosen for their unmatched ability to successfully master the complex dialogue and witty repartee between the main characters.

Just kidding. If only.

Dakota Johnson, 23, daughter of Don Johnson and Melanie Griffiths (and stepdaughter of Antonio Banderas), who appeared in the story of Facebook’s creation The Social Network and Five Year Engagement will play Anastasia.

Charlie Hunnam, 33, best known for his roles in television cult favourite Queer As Folk and pay TV show Sons of Anarchy will play the male lead, Christian Grey.

The author of 50 Shades of Grey E.L. James, announced the casting on her blog. She praised Johnson as ‘lovely’ and Hunnam as both ‘gorgeous and talented’.

The three books that make up the 50 Shades of Grey trilogy have sold a record setting 70 million copies worldwide (the ‘record’ bit comes from how fast the books sold after being released).

The books are erotic fiction focusing on the relationship between a university student, Ana and a self-made, young and dashing multi-millionaire, Christian, who become involved in the world of S & M.

Actress Kate Bosworth walked down the aisle last weekend and, boy, did she do it in style.

3. Scarlett Johansson is engaged

Scarlett Johansson is engaged to journalist Romain Dauriac, according to People magazine.

“They’re engaged and very happy,” a source says of the couple.

Johansson, 28, was spotted wearing a stunning vintage Art Deco ring while in Italy promoting her new sci-fi film Under the Skin at the Venice International Film Festival.

The couple have been dating for nine months.

The engagement ring might just be the most beautiful one we've ever seen.

And now, in completely gratuitous news – Robert Pattinson has made his debut as the face of Dior Homme, and he's done a rather good job of it.



5. Peek inside Cameron Diaz’s stunning house.

In breaking celebrity real estate news, Cameron Diaz has an amazing house.

The 41-year-old can’t take all the credit for the pad featured in Elle Decor’s October issue, she enlisted the help of interior designer, Kelly Wearstler to help decorate.

“I blame my love of sparkly, shiny things on my Cuban roots,” Diaz said. “But I also wanted a place that felt very homey, very tactile. Kelly is unparalleled when it comes to striking that mix.”

It seems even celebrity parents don't have time to Tweet in those manic, sleep-deprived days after a baby's birth.



7. Deborah-Lee Furness: “I feel like I’m always having affairs.”

Deborah-Lee Furness has revealed that there are certain benefits to being married to Hugh Jackman (besides, of course, being married to Hugh Jackman).

Furness, who has been married to Jackman for 17 years, said that one of the best things about being married to Wolverine is that he is always changing his look, which helps to keep their love life exciting.

She told Town & Country magazine: “I like him all ways: chubby, muscly, skinny. It’s like I’m always having affairs”

Which makes sense.

Because no matter what adjective you put in front of his name, he is still Hugh Jackman.

It's the theme song we all know and love – Jennifer Aniston's co-stars pranked her with the 'Friends' theme on the set of her latest movie.

9. Rachel Zoe confirms she’s pregnant with baby number 2! This is ma-jor.

Rachel Zoe has announced that she is pregnant with her second child, the 42-year-old and mother of two-year-old Skyler, broke the news over Twitter: ‘Rodger, Skyler & I are beyond excited! :)’

Rodger, Skyler & I are beyond excited! :) http://t.co/Wt4zhgjtjn — Rachel Zoe (@RachelZoe) September 3, 2013

Linking to a post on her website, The Zoe Report, she wrote, “Before we head into the chaos of fashion season, we wanted to take a moment to OFFICIALLY confirm that we are expecting another child.”

Major.

Alyssa Milano is the latest celebrity to feature in a leaked sex tape. But it's all for a good cause.

11. And the highest paid female star on television is…

Sophia Vergara, with a whopping $30 MILLION last year. 30. Million. Bucks.

According to Forbes, Vergara was the winner by a looooong way, with the ladies in equal second place only sitting on $11 million. It’s not Modern Family paying out the big money though: Vergara is a BOSS when it comes to endorsement deals, having signed with Sears, Kmart, Diet Pepsi, Covergirl, a laundry detergent, an insurance company and – just because – a thyroid medication. Not even endorsement queens the Kardashians cam close to Vergara last year – they didn’t even make the top 3.

Check out the rest of the list: