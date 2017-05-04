There is no reason to be alarmed about the health of Queen Elizabeth II or Prince Philip, despite a flurry of speculation triggered by an earlier newspaper report, the ABC understands.

The Daily Mail reported a “highly unusual” emergency meeting had been called in the early hours, with all royal staff called back to Buckingham Palace.

A source inside the Palace confirmed to the ABC the all-staff meeting had been called, but denied it was unusual.

The source said such meetings take place on occasion, usually once or twice per year.

A separate source also told the Reuters news agency there was “no cause for alarm”, while a palace official told the Associated Press there was “no cause for concern”.

The 91-year-old Queen and Philip, who turns 96 next month, have trimmed their workload in recent years but still regularly carry out official duties.

Both Prince Philip and the Queen suffered recent health scares, and developed severe colds over Christmas that forced the Queen to miss the traditional Christmas Service.

Prince Philip was also treated in hospital in 2012 after suffering a bladder infection, an illness that overshadowed the latter stages of the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

However, both appeared to be in good health yesterday. The Queen met with Prime Minister Theresa May at the Palace and Philip made an appearance at Lord’s Cricket Ground.

