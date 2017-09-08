Celeb in 5: Friday’s best entertainment and gossip news.

Here at Mamamia, we want to make sure your weekends are as sparkly as possible, and what better way to do that than with a healthy dose of mind-numbing celebrity news?

Happy Friday, friends!

1. Brynne Edelsten has left her fiancé and is now dating a woman

It's been three months since socialite Brynne Edelsten announced her engagement to comedian Brett Hunter, but it seems the relationship is very much off.

The star of Brynne: My Bedazzled Life and ex-wife of millionaire Geoffrey Edelsten was spotted in a Melbourne restaurant, kissing and looking mighty smitten with a woman identified as 25-year-old Coby Boatman.

The Daily Mail printed photos of the pair and spoke to a source, who told them that this was Brynne's first same-sex relationship.

Does the media have any right 'outing' celebrities? Listen to the Mamamia Out Loud team discuss. Post continues after audio.

"She's known Coby for a couple of years but she never saw this coming," the source said.

"They've been inspecting apartments and by this weekend they'll be moving in together."

2. Here's everything we know so far about the woman carrying Kim and Kanye's baby

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are having a third child and, being very serious investigative journalists, we found out of as much information as possible about the woman carrying their baby.

TMZ. We read TMZ.

Thankfully, the gossip site has spoken to "sources familiar with the pregnancy" and shared some basic details of the surrogate.

Apparently, she's an African-American woman in her 20s, who is married with two small boys. She's also said to be in "great physical shape" and has graduated college and is a registered Democrat.

Oh, and she's about halfway through her pregnancy, with the bub expected in late January.

Listen: Shannon Garner talks all things surrogacy with Mia. (Post continues after audio.)



3. Very important photo: This is what Liam Hemsworth looked like in high school

A photo of Liam Hemsworth has surfaced and oh dear god he was cute.

With curly blonde hair, bushy eyebrows and freckles, the now-27-year-old is barely recognisable in this high school photo.

Adorable.

4. Why one of the biggest labels is choosing to boycott New York Fashion Week

Rag & Bone is boycotting New York Fashion Week and instead putting together a portfolio of diverse individuals to showcase their looks this season.

As part of the initiative, each of the models will choose a charity of their choosing that Rag & Bone will donate money too, instead of paying the individuals.

Why? CEO of Rag & Bone told Elle, “Coupled with everything that’s going on in the world today, it felt somewhat tone deaf to do a runway show. Instead [we’re] doing something that we feel is more relevant, impactful and meaningful.”

To us, asking models to donate their own income to charity and bragging about it isn't really the same as the company donating the money itself... But maybe that's just us.

5. Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green’s son wears dresses and it's "awesome"

This week Megan Fox's hubby Brian Austin Green spoke to TMZ about his son Noah, four, wearing dresses.

“My son, you know, is four and I’ve heard from some people that they don’t agree with him wearing dresses. To them I say ‘I don’t care’. He’s four and if he wants to wear it then he wears it,” Austin Green said.

“He’s not harming anyone wearing a dress. So if he wants to wear a dress, awesome,” he added.

We couldn't agree more.

