The ex-girlfriend of NRL star Bryce Cartwright has been 'found dead' in her Sydney home.

Brittany Hura, who last year posted a video threatening to kill ex-boyfriend NRL player Bryce Cartwright, was reportedly found dead in her Sydney home.

Police were called to a home in Constitution Hill at 6.35pm Monday after reports a 25-year-old was found dead, but are yet to confirm the body was that of Hura.

Police say a crime scene was established and that an autopsy will be carried out, but the Daily Telegraph reports her death is not believed to be suspicious.

Hura's reported death comes less than a year after she posted a nude photo of her former partner of six years to Facebook along with screenshots of explicit text messages they’d exchanged and an expletive-laden video in which she said he would "be dead soon".

In December 2016 she was charged with using a "carriage service to menace/harass or offend and stalk/intimidation with the intent to fear physical harm". An AVO was taken out against her, but the charges of harassment were later dropped on mental health grounds, the Daily Telegraph reports.

In the video, Hura could be heard saying, "You’re going to be dead soon, bro. Yeah, in the grave even. Six feet under, bro. Six feet under. You don’t even know what’s coming at you."

"Don’t even take this as a threat, bro. It’s not like I’d be doing it. Don’t worry about me – I’ll be somewhere, on CCTV, so..."

Friends and family posted tributes on Facebook, the Daily Mail reports.

"RIP Brinney Hura, condolences to all her whanau. Too song [sic] and so young… rest easy gurl," one tribute read.

If you or someone you know is in need of support, Mamamia urges you to call Lifeline on 13 11 14.