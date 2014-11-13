You'll never guess which actor has recorded the sequel to 'Go The F##K To Sleep'.

Who could forget ‘Go The Fuck To Sleep’ by Adam Mansbach – the all-too-real ‘children’s book’ that followed one man’s painstaking journey to try and get his kids to go to fucking bed?

The book became an international bestseller for describing bedtime how it really is – an eternal shitfight.

And now, Mansbach has released a new book about that other vicious battle that leaves parents everywhere crying in despair – mealtimes.

‘You Have To Fucking Eat’ is already causing as much hype as its predecessor:

And now that Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston has recorded the audio version, it’s bound to sell like crazy:

It sounds amazing, but is it as good as Noni Hazelhurst’s dramatic reading of ‘Go The Fuck To Sleep’?

You decide.

