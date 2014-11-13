News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

lifestyle

You'll never guess which actor has recorded the sequel to 'Go The F##K To Sleep'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who could forget ‘Go The Fuck To Sleep’ by Adam Mansbach – the all-too-real ‘children’s book’ that followed one man’s painstaking journey to try and get his kids to go to fucking bed?

The book became an international bestseller for describing bedtime how it really is – an eternal shitfight.

And now, Mansbach has released a new book about that other vicious battle that leaves parents everywhere crying in despair – mealtimes.

‘You Have To Fucking Eat’ is already causing as much hype as its predecessor:

And now that Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston has recorded the audio version, it’s bound to sell like crazy:

It sounds amazing, but is it as good as Noni Hazelhurst’s dramatic reading of ‘Go The Fuck To Sleep’?

You decide.

[raw]

Like Mamamia Rogue on Facebook

Rogue is Mamamia’s space for fun, viral and random content, with everything from feminism to pop culture. We scour the internet so you don’t have to, and bring all the best bits back.

[/raw]

Tags: current-affairs , entertainment-tv , kids , motherhood , movies-and-music , social-media , video

Related Stories

Recommended