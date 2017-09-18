Bruna Papandrea, the superstar from Adelaide who just won an Emmy.

Ex-pat Australians Nicole Kidman and Bruna Papandrea have taken home a sweep of Emmy Awards on Sunday night for their co-produced HBO series, Big Little Lies.

The duo worked on the television adaptation of the book, written by fellow Australian, Liane Moriarty. The critically acclaimed seven episode TV series started as a pipe-dream that, according to Kidman, began in a Sydney cafe a few years ago.

During her acceptance speech for the Best Actress award, Kidman thanked Papandrea and her co-star (and Papandrea's former business partner) Reese Witherspoon for their support saying, "I wouldn't be up here without you."

The 50-year-old award winner also spoke about the power of Big Little Lies, telling the audience, "sometimes when you're acting you get a chance to bring a bigger message and this is their contribution. We shone a light on domestic abuse."

She continued, "It is a complicated, insidious disease. It exists far more than we allow ourselves to know, it is filled with shame and secrecy. And by you acknowledging me with this award you shine a light on it even more."

In addition to producing Big Little Lies, Witherspoon and Papandrea also co-produced the award-winning 2014 films Gone Girl and Wild.

This is Papandrea's first Emmy, but here's to many, many more coming her way.

