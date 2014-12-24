Bruce Willis moves family into $9 million fairytale estate.

It looks like it’s worth every cent.

We can see why Bruce Willis dropped $9 million on the country home in Bedford, New York. It. Is. Stunning.

After he and wife Emma Hemming welcomed their second child (Bruce’s 5th in total) it looks like the family were looking for some extra space.

And the 8,000 square foot home on 14 acres of land certainly has that covered.

According to Trulia, the picturesque estate is with in driving distance to New York City and the area has become a ‘vertitable hotbed for celebrity buyers who want a country escape’. Bruce, 59, and Emma, 36, could be having street parties with neighbours like Martha Stewart, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

The incredible home features five bedrooms, six bathrooms with a state-of-the-art entertainment system and climate-controlled wine cellar. Outside, the family will enjoy meticulously landscaped gardens, a tennis court, a large swimming pool and a heated cabana.

Is there a spare room for us to move in, Bruce?

