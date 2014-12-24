News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

entertainment

Bruce Willis moves family into $9 million fairytale estate.

ADVERTISEMENT

It looks like it’s worth every cent.

We can see why Bruce Willis dropped $9 million on the country home in Bedford, New York. It. Is. Stunning.

After he and wife Emma Hemming welcomed their second child (Bruce’s 5th in total) it looks like the family were looking for some extra space.

And the 8,000 square foot home on 14 acres of land certainly has that covered.

According to Truliathe picturesque estate is with in driving distance to New York City and the area has become a ‘vertitable hotbed for celebrity buyers who want a country escape’. Bruce, 59, and Emma, 36, could be having street parties with neighbours like Martha Stewart, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

The incredible home features five bedrooms, six bathrooms with a state-of-the-art entertainment system and climate-controlled wine cellar. Outside, the family will enjoy meticulously landscaped gardens, a tennis court, a large swimming pool and a heated cabana.

Is there a spare room for us to move in, Bruce?

CLICK THROUGH the gallery to see more pictures of the stunning estate…

Want more? Try these:

Take a peek at the $12 million house Roger Federer’s set to buy.

Anthony Minichiello and Terry Biviano drop $3 million on their new Vaucluse home.

Tags: celeb-news , celebrities , celebrity , entertainment , hot-right-now

Related Stories

Recommended