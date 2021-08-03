You're about to see Bruce Springsteen's daughter Jessica compete at the Tokyo Olympics.

Bruce Springsteen might be 'Born to Run'. But the rock star's daughter, Jessica Springsteen, was 'Born to Ride'.

The 29-year-old will make her debut at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday in equestrian jumping with her 12-year-old stallion Juan van de Donkhoeve, who she has ridden previously in international events.

Jessica is the youngest member of the US equestrian jumping team, which features Kent Farrington, McLain Ward and Laura Kraut.

Speaking to People last week, the 29-year-old opened up about competing at the Olympics for the first time.

"Throughout my career, representing my country has been my goal, and so to be doing so at the Olympics, it’s a huge honour. I couldn't be more excited," she said.

"The partnership you have with your horse is everything, and with Don I have a really, really strong partnership," she continued.

"Sometimes you get a horse and it can take you a long time get to know each other, but with him, we came together quickly and we've been able to build on that ever since. We definitely have a lot of trust."

Jessica Springsteen riding Don Juan van de Donkhoeve on May 30, 2021 in Rome, Italy. Image: Getty.

The show jumper was raised by her musician parents, Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa, on Stone Hill Farm in New Jersey.

However, the family, including Jessica's two brothers, originally lived in Los Angeles.

Springsteen and Scialfa welcomed son Evan James in 1990, daughter Jessica Rae in 1991, and son Samuel Ryan in 1994.

Once the three kids reached school age, the family relocated to New Jersey so that they could have a normal childhood away from the paparazzi.

Bruce Springsteen, Jessica Springsteen and Patti Scialfa in 2019. Image: Getty.

While growing up on the family's 368-acre property in Colts Neck, New Jersey, Jessica began horse riding at just four years old.

"Growing up in New Jersey, it was a very normal upbringing," she told World of Show Jumping in 2019.

"I think it was clever of my parents to have us raised there. As a child, it was nice for me to have something that I was so focused on and worked really hard with."

The 29-year-old, who has described herself as an introvert, previously shared that horse riding allowed her to overcome shyness.

"I was awkward and introverted with other people for a long time," she said in 2015.

"Riding helped me gain confidence, because when you work hard at something and see the results it makes you feel good about yourself."

Jessica, who is currently ranked 14th in the world in equestrian jumping, previously attended the 2012 London Olympics as an alternate rider for the United States while she was attending Duke University. However, she didn't qualify for the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jessica's famous parents are unable to attend this year's Tokyo Olympics.

Jessica Springsteen speaks to the media at the Tokyo Olympics. Image: Getty.

"They [Bruce and Patti] obviously found their passion when they were younger with music, and they recognise how hard it is," Jessica told the Robb Report, according to ESPN.

"Some people go through their entire life without finding something that they really love, so they just kind of really pushed me. They know that you just have to keep going. And they've really instilled that in me."

While ambition was certainly passed down in the Springsteen household, Jessica wants to be known as more than just The Boss' daughter.

"She has said early on that she didn't want to be known as Bruce Springsteen's daughter alone," Olympic gold medallist Melanie Smith Taylor told The New York Post.

"She wanted to forge her own path. She's really doing that. She is very much at the elite level of the sport because of her performance."

Samuel Springsteen, Evan Springsteen, Patti Scialfa, Bruce Springsteen, and Jessica Springsteen in 2018. Image: Getty.

As for Jessica's siblings, Evan and Samuel have also forged their own paths.

Evan, 31, is a singer-songwriter, while Samuel, 27, was sworn in as a New Jersey firefighter in January 2020.

Surprisingly, Jessica Springsteen isn't the only child of a celebrity to compete in equestrian sports. Steve Jobs' daughter Eve, Bill Gates' daughter Jennifer, and Tom Selleck's daughter Hannah have all competed professionally.

Feature Image: Instagram.