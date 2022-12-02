Sexual assault trials can be "life-threatening" for complainants. Here's what needs to change.

After two years of media coverage, one trial, five days of abandoned deliberation, news of a retrial and now confirmation that the prosecution will no longer be pursuing charges against Bruce Lehrmann, one of the most high-profile sexual assault trials in Australia's history is over.

Today, the DPP dropped charges against Lehrmann, who was accused of raping his former colleague Brittany Higgins inside Parliament House in 2019.

Regardless of today's result, the amount of vitriol and abuse that has been levelled at Ms Higgins for speaking up about something she alleges happened to her, has been hard to watch.

In the words of Shane Drumgold, ACT Director of Public Prosecutions, "Ms Higgins has faced a level of personal attack that I have not seen in over 20 years of doing this work."

In the eyes of the law, Lehrmann is an innocent man - he strenuously denies that he and Higgins had sexual intercourse. But a second trial isn't going ahead because of the complainant's mental health, not because there is any new evidence to dismiss it.

The rape charge against Bruce Lehrmann has now been dropped. Image: AAP.

After reviewing two independent medical reports, Drumgold says the DPP made, "the difficult decision that it is no longer in the public interest to pursue a prosecution at the risk of the complainant's life".

Which is quite a shocking thing to consider.

As Dr Rachael Burgin, Lecturer in Criminal Justice and Criminology at Swinburne University of Technology, tells Mamamia, "Our system, and our community response has been so painful and traumatic to an individual [alleged] survivor, that we cannot even proceed with this criminal justice process. We all have a responsibility there."

So how do we make sure that watching the backlash levelled at Higgins, and the subsequent result of that, doesn't discourage women from coming forward?

In Dr Burgin's eyes, this court process has once again proven a reality most complainants who go to court for matters of sexual assault know to be true; "that the trial context is just as harmful to survivors of sexual offences as the actual offence".

It's something advocates and experts have been screaming at our governments to change for years. But they keep "tinkering around the edges," says Dr Burgin.

What's actually needed is a new system.

"We need to start having serious conversations about what a specialist court would look like for sexual offences. We need to have a system that treats survivors with respect and with dignity and compassion. At the moment, we don't have that."

The primary focus, Dr Burgin explains, would be protecting the duty of care of complainants within the courtroom.

"Much of what is said to and asked of survivors in the context of a sexual assault trial would literally under any other circumstance be called sexual harassment."

But it would also be about things like the architecture - making sure spaces are physically safe places to minimise the chances of a survivor running into the accused in the hallway. Or how much access the media scrums have to those attending court.

The Greens, for one, are in support of big change.

"In particular, we welcome the recent endorsement of the Work Plan to Strengthen Criminal Justice Responses to Sexual Assault by all Attorneys-General and the commitment of the ACT government to make victim-surivors’ recorded testimony admissible," said senators Larissa Waters and Sarah Hansen Young in a statement.

"In light of the strength and resilience Brittany Higgins has shown and the change she has already driven to reform parliamentary culture, the Greens will push anew for this and other procedural protections to be rolled out nationally as a matter of urgency," they added.

Brittany Higgins went public with her allegations in 2021. Since then, it's been a media storm. Image: AAP.

The Global Institute for Women's Leadership - chaired by former Prime Minister Julia Gillard - is also using this case as a watershed moment to push change.

"The personal price she [Higgins] has paid has been astronomical. We cannot continue to expect individuals to pay such a price in the pursuit of justice, let alone systemic change.

"GIWL is dedicated to creating a safer and fairer world for all women. We will continue this important work and are inspired by Brittany and her courage in shining a national spotlight on these vital issues," the Institute says.

Emma Webster, a close friend of Higgins, shared this statement to the media, "Brittany is in hospital getting the treatment and support she needs. While it’s disappointing the trial has ended this way, Brittany’s health and safety must always come first."

This is the reality for complainants who speak up about alleged sexual assault - and it's not just the case for Brittany.

Speaking to Mamamia in October, Jessica Wilson spoke of the never-ending hurdles and roadblocks she faced when she tried to prosecute the man who sexually assaulted her in her place of work.

After meeting with more than a dozen different lawyers, she was told, "Yes, we believe what you're saying. We believe you're telling the truth, but it's not about the truth, it's about the law and how the law is structured. And there's no way that you will win because of how the law is structured."

This is what complainants are being faced with time, and time again.

As Wilson pointed out, "the fact that our laws were established 120 years ago is outdated."

It's no wonder we're having trouble. Society has moved on, we've evolved - but our courts haven't. What has happened to Higgins is just another example of a system ill-equipt to handle allegations of this nature.

"The criminal justice system deals with one case at a time, and that limits its ability," Dr Burgin points out.

Complainants of sexual assault deserve more.

What the media, the justice system and the armchair experts have put Brittany Higgins through hasn't just broken her. It's sent a big neon message to women considering bringing a sexual assault claim - telling them not to bother seeking justice. Warning them that it's not worth the pain of re-traumatising themselves.

That's not justice. That's an enormous flaw in the system.

Feature image: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas/Mamamia.