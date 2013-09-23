Brownlows 2013: the good, the bad and the Brynne Edelsten.

By MAMAMIA STYLE

The Brownlows are to AFL what the Logies are to television: an excuse to get dolled up, go somewhere fancy oh, and some awards get handed out.

Can you tell we’re bluffing our way through this? We’re really in it for the WAG watching and the frocks.

We’ll hand over to Wikipedia to tell you what they’re really all about:

The Chas Brownlow Trophy — better known as the Brownlow Medal, is awarded to the “fairest and best” player in the Australian Football League during the regular season (i.e., not including finals matches) as determined by votes cast by the officiating umpires after each game. It is the most prestigious award for individual players in the AFL. It is also widely acknowledged as the highest individual honour in the sport of Australian rules football.

Gold Coast captain and 2009 winner Gary Ablett is apparently the favourite to claim this year’s Brownlow Medal and we’re taking a wild stab in the dark that Rebecca Judd will take out the red carpet honours.

