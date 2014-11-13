Brooke Shields reveals that she lost her virginity to Superman's Dean Cain at age 22.

Brooke Shields, of actress-and-supermodel-and-eyebrows-fame, has revealed in her brand new book There Was A Little Girl: The Real Story of My Mother And Me that she lost her virginity to The Adventures of Lois & Clark: Superman actor Dean Cain at age 22.

This is surprising for the following reasons:

We didn’t really know/remember that they knew each other… turns out, Dean and Brooke went to Princeton together.

At age 20, she publicly advocated waiting for sex until marriage.

Brooke streaked naked through the college hallway afterwards, because she was fairly confused about sex.

“Afterwards I got so overwhelmed that I jumped out of my bed. I actually kind of tumbled off it and started running. I was buck naked streaking down a hallway and running like I had just stolen someone’s wallet.

“Dean leapt up and ran after me with the comforter in his arms. He hugged me tight and asked me where I was going. I was afraid I was leaving my mother.

Dean Cain as Superman

“I didn’t know where I began and where my mother ended and that meant I didn’t know how to fit Dean in.”

Brooke’s mum Teri is a Kris Jenner-type mother. She managed Brooke’s career (which started at age 13, playing a child prostitute in the 1978 film Pretty Baby) and was very controlling of Brooke’s love life. “I believe my mom wanted me to stay a virgin for as long as possible.”

Brooke in 1984, age 19.

“Dean was incredibly and painfully patient with me regarding sex. But even when Mom wasn’t around, I felt as if she was watching. We were always holding hands and trying to find ways to be alone and kiss, but poor guy, I made him wait and wait and my mom kept track.’

Brooke also tells stories of dating Liam Neeson, John Travolta, and JFK Jr, and being friends with Michael Jackson. She also recounts some disturbing moments in her marriage to Andre Agassi. Remember when she was appeared as a guest star on Friends as a crazy stalker of Joey?

“Andre had stormed off the set,” Brooke writes in her memoir.”At ‘Cut,’ I ran outside to find him. He said I made him look like a fool by licking Joey’s fingers and he got in his car and drove all the way back to Vegas.”

At home, he smashed all his tennis trophies in a fit of rage. Regardless, Brooke married him soon after. They divorced after two years.

Wow. Brooke’s life story sounds like an interesting read. We are glad she is happy now, with her husband of thirteen years and two daughters.

Oh, the 80’s…