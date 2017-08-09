Married mother-of-two jailed for having sex with two teenage boys.

A married mother-of-two in the US has been sentenced to up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to criminal sexual conduct for having sex with two teenage boys.

Brooke Lajiness, 38, from Michigan told authorities she attracted the boys’ interest by sharing naked pictures of herself on Snapchat. Soon after, she began showing up at their parents’ houses late at night to engage in sexual acts in her car, MLive.com reports.

“This has been the biggest regret of my life,” Lanjiness told the court. “My family means everything to me, and I’ve caused them great pain for these regretful choices I have made.”

The mother of one of Lajiness’ victims also presented a statement to the court.

“You made a conscious effort on several occasions to make arrangements to meet my son, sneak out of your house, start your car, leave your husband and children at home and drive to my son’s father’s house, back into the driveway between midnight and 4am, wait for my son to run in the driveway, commit a crime and leave,” she said.

“Did you know that this was wrong? Did you ever worry about the harm you were doing to my son?”

The woman said her son was receiving therapy and had copped criticism from schoolmates about his relations with the older woman.

Lajiness' husband wrote a letter to the court, attempting to excuse his wife's actions, blaming insomnia.

However, the prosecutor asked for the maximum possible prison term citing the Snapchat messages Lajiness sent the teens of herself in the bathtub and performing sexual acts.

She has been sentenced to a maximum of 15 years in jail, Mlive.com reports, with the possibility of parole at four years and nine months.