entertainment

In this fight, our money's on Lisa Wilkinson.

It’s not often that you see the likes of Karl Stefanovic, Derryn Hinch, Annabel Crabb, Sandra Sully and Lee Lin Chin on-screen screen simultaneously — but the rival newsreaders have appeared in an hilarious broadcast battleground promo scene in a new video for the final episode of SBS 2 program, The Feed.

The Anchorman-inspired comedy skit, entitled Broadcast Battleground, shows the TV personalities engaging in a staged fight with pitchforks, bats wrapped in barbed wire and axes.

Political commentator David Marr is shown hosting the fight, declaring to the fighters: “Many of you will not survive today, but your legacy will live on through the future of journalism, in BuzzFeed articles and tweets for Mamamia.” (Thanks for the shout out, David.)

Take a look at the full promo below.

Our favourite bit? Lee Lin Chin leading the charge, taunting her opponents to bring on “less gabbing and more stabbing”.

The full segment of the promo video will air on The Feed on Thursday night at 7.30pm on SBS 2.

