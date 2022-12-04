'My life was publicly scrutinised, open for the world to see. His was not.' Brittany Higgins speaks.

On Friday it was announced that Bruce Lehrmann wouldn't be going to a second trial, with the ACT Director of Public Prosecutions, Shane Drumgold, confirming that the DPP will not be pursuing a prosecution at "the risk of the complainant's life".

Lehrmann was accused of raping his former colleague Brittany Higgins inside an office at Parliament House in 2019. He was tried in the ACT Supreme Court earlier this year, but the trial was abandoned during deliberations due to juror misconduct.

A new trial date was set for February 2023, but as Drumgold announced: "I have made the difficult decision that it is no longer in the public interest to pursue a prosecution at the risk of the complainant's life."

Now, Brittany Higgins herself has released a statement on the matter, speaking on her experience of dealing with the court system, and thanking those around her for their support.

"I chose to speak up," she began.

"When I did speak up, I never fully understood our asymmetrical criminal justice system. But now I do. I was required to tell the truth under oath for a week on the witness stand and was cross-examined at length. He was afforded the choice of staying silent in court. He never faced one question in court about his story and the criminal charges."

"I was required to surrender my telephones, my passwords, messages, photos and my data. He was not required to produce a telephone, passwords, messages, photos and his data. My life was publicly scrutinised, open for the world to see. His was not," she said.

Also in her statement, Higgins unpacked the news coverage surrounding the case - particularly the calls for it not to be referenced in the media as 'the Higgins trial' but rather 'the Bruce Lehrmann trial'.

On this, she said that "many have been called out" but "I don't blame you, because to me it's very obvious who has been on trial".

"This is the reality of how complainants in sexual assault cases are treated. Their lives are torn apart, their families and friends called to the witness stand and the accused has the legal right to say absolutely nothing.

"Like all women who experience sexual violence, I knew the odds were stacked against me from the outset."

As Dr Rachael Burgin, Lecturer in Criminal Justice and Criminology at Swinburne University of Technology, said to Mamamia this week: "Our system, and our community response has been so painful and traumatic to an individual [alleged] survivor, that we cannot even proceed with this criminal justice process. We all have a responsibility there."

In Dr Burgin's eyes, this court process has once again proven a reality most complainants who go to court for matters of sexual assault know to be true; "that the trial context is just as harmful to survivors of sexual offences as the actual offence".

What's actually needed is a new system.

As Higgins referenced in her statement, in the ACT during 2020, only 16 per cent of sexual offences reported to police resulted in a charge. And of that 16 per cent, only half of that number resulted in a conviction.

"That is to our national shame," Higgins said. "I told the truth, no matter how uncomfortable or unflattering to the court. The outcome does not affect the truth."

Higgins then went on to thank her supporters and women who had reached out to her to offer their solidarity, saying "I believe you. You were with me every day I walked into that court room and faced him."

She then thanked all of those who attended the March4Justice rally and the journalists who helped amplify this conversation.

"Most importantly, I want to thank the workers in our mental healthcare system, without whom, I literally would not be here today."

As Drumgold said in his announcement on Friday, his decision to not go ahead with a retrial was based on two independent medical expert's reports detailing the ongoing trauma associated with the prosecution.

Higgins later said she was receiving mental health treatment in hospital as per an approved statement from close friend and supporter Emma Webster.

"Brittany is in hospital getting the treatment and support she needs. The last couple of years have been difficult and unrelenting. While it's disappointing the trial has ended this way, Brittany's health and safety must always come first."

Reiterating the "unrelenting" nature of the past few years on Higgin's health, Drumgold also said Higgins "faced a level of personal attack that I have not seen in over 20 years of doing this work".

"She has done so with bravery, grace and dignity and it is my hope that this will now stop and Ms Higgins will be allowed to heal," he said.

Finishing her statement, Higgins said she wanted to "thank the people of Australia who have rallied behind me".

If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.

Feature Image: AAP/Instagram @brittanyhiggins___