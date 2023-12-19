Brittany Higgins is starting a new chapter.

She and her fiance, David Sharaz, said their goodbyes to loved ones yesterday and are moving to regional France, for a fresh start.

Following the reports, Higgins confirmed the news via her Instagram, sharing a post of some of her favourite spots in Australia with the caption: "No matter how far or how wide I roam, I still call Australia home."

After reportedly buying a small property in one of the local French villages, the pair plan to learn the language and find some reprieve. Sharaz had posted two call outs in a local Facebook group earlier this year looking for a gardener and a French tutor in the area of their new home.

It comes just weeks after Higgins testified in the Federal Court in Bruce Lehrmann's defamation trial against Lisa Wilkinson and Network Ten.

Higgins spent more than four days in the witness box, sharing her account.

Lehrmann is suing based on the February 2021 interview on The Project in which Higgins alleged she was sexually assaulted inside Parliament House while she worked there. Higgins alleges Lehrmann sexually assaulted her in the office of then Defence Industry Minister Linda Reynolds in the early hours of Saturday March 23, 2019. Lehrmann has strenuously denied this.

He was not named in The Project interview, but Lehrmann's legal team argued he could be easily identified.

Higgins said she agreed to take part in any future defamation case levelled by Lehrmann. Higgins was asked by Lehrmann's barrister why she posted on social media about defending any defamation cases.

The specific reason she provided in court was in relation to money, saying she didn't want Lehrmann to become "a millionaire" as a result of a lawsuit.

Amid the relocation news and her Instagram post, hundreds of people have left comments signalling well wishes for Higgins and Sharaz.

One commenter also asked Higgins whether she would be taking her Cavoodle dog with her, to which she replied:

"Of course! He's the little love of my life. Couldn't be without him."

Sharaz also posted on his Instagram an image of him with his fiance, adding: "Until next time AU."

Mamamia is a charity partner of RizeUp Australia, a Queensland-based organisation that helps women and families move on after the devastation of domestic violence. If you would like to support their mission to deliver life-changing and practical support to these families when they need it most, you can donate here.

Feature Image: Instagram @brittanyhiggins___.