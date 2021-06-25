From Justin Timberlake to Jamie Lynn: How the world reacted to Britney Spears' court testimony.

Britney Spears wants to be in control of her own life again.

"I just want my life back," the 39-year-old told a court on June 23.

For 13 years, the mother-of-two has been living under a conservatorship, unable to make personal and financial decisions. Her father holds the role, by law, of her conservator - essentially a legal guardian.

"It's been 13 years," she said. "And it's enough."

As fans and media tuned in for Spears' near 30-minute statement - which she demanded to be broadcast publicly after years of closed-courts and sealed documents - so too did Britney's peers. The popstar spoke about alleged "abusive" practices, being forced to perform and being made to be on birth control against her will.

The #FreeBritney movement, mostly made up of fans who have long feared for Spears safety, finally had concrete proof that Spears herself was unhappy with the conservatorship arrangement.

It was worse than anyone ever imagined, and #FreeBritney went mainstream.

Hollywood stars have rallied in response to her landmark speech, and Spears' family, with whom so many of her problems lie, have too responded.

Here are all the reactions.