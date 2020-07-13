Britney Spears is 38, and she can't spend her own money without permission.

Britney Spears is a mother of two sons. But for 12 years, she has been unable to make personal and financial decisions. Her father holds the role – by law – of her conservator, essentially a legal guardian.

The 38-year-old has been subject to a court-ordered conservatorship since 2008.

At the time, it was the mega-star meltdown the world will never forget: the world's most famous pop-star was on a decline characterised by meltdowns and erratic behaviour.

In one particularly infamous moment, Spears shaved her own head in full view of paparazzi. She later bashed a photographer's car with a green umbrella.

Britney Spears during a performance in 2007. Image: Getty.

A year later, in January 2008, a wild-eyed Britney was photographed being wheeled into an ambulance from her apartment after suffering a psychiatric breakdown that lasted 72 hours.

Her public unravelling in 2007 and 2008 was as shocking as it was distressing; as unwatchable as it was... watchable. It was also the catalyst for her conservatorship.

A conservatorship is designed for those incapable of making rational decisions, such as those with mental disabilities and people with dementia.

The arrangement asserts that her estate, plus financial and personal assets, are controlled by her father, Jamie Spears, and a lawyer (who was Andrew Wallet, before he quit in 2019, leaving her father with sole legal control).

A 2016 article by The New York Times detailed the extreme control her conservator holds: "Her most mundane purchases, from a drink at Starbucks to a song on iTunes, are tracked in court documents as part of the plan to safeguard the great fortune she has earned but does not ultimately control."

But unlike most people who are put under the constraints of a conservatorship, Spears has managed to continue her highly successful career.

Since 2008, she has released three albums, been a judge on X-Factor and done several live shows, particularly in Las Vegas. According to Business Insider, her net worth in 2019 stood at $US59 million. Whilst it is largely speculated that the conservatorship was the saviour of her career, others condemned the tight control her father legally holds over her.

In 2008, Spears told MTV she was not a fan of the conservatorship. "It's too in control," she told the publication.

"If I wasn't under the restraints I'm under, I'd feel so liberated," she said. "There's no excitement, there's no passion... Even when you go to jail, you know there's the time when you're going to get out. But in this situation, it's never-ending."

That is the only public statement she has ever made about her conservatorship.

Now, speculation is mounting that Spears' lack of control over her finances and personal life is leading to another mental health breakdown, as the "Free Britney" movement re-enters the spotlight.

Considering their concern, Britney Spears sent out a message to her 25 million Instagram followers.

"This is Me being happy ….. this is Me being authentic and as real as it gets !!!!! I want to inspire people to do the same and just be themselves without pleasing others ….. that’s the key to happiness !!!!!!" Britney Spears wrote on Instagram over the weekend.

So, what is the ‘Free Britney’ campaign?

In 2009, fan site Breathe Heavy began an unofficial campaign, Free Britney. The site condemned the conservatorship, before the owner was contacted by Britney’s father who furiously asked them to stop.

A decade on, the movement was revived. In April 2019, a playful podcast called "Britney’s Gram" - devoted to analysing the singer’s Instagram in a light-hearted fashion - released audio from an anonymous paralegal who was involved in Spears’ conservatorship.

The paralegal said Spears had stopped taking her medication in January 2019, and had since been checked into a mental health facility. The podcast's hosts - comedians Tess Barker and Barbara Gray - used the anonymous tip-off to theorise why Spears had been noticeably absent from social media at the time.

The “Free Britney” movement took off, even attracting high profile names including Miley Cyrus.

The comments section is awash with fans posting their concern for the singer, asking her if she is safe in her own house, and posting the hashtag #FreeBritney.

Even 'Modern Family' actress Sarah Hyland commented on one of her recent Instagram posts: "You ok Britney?"

"We love you and its not that we don't like your posts it's that we can tell you're being manipulated and controlled," another person wrote.

There is even a petition, titled 'The conservatorship and civil liberties of Britney Spears,' that is trying to gain 100,000 signatures to require a response from the White House.

But as fans continue to express their concern and petition for the government to help, they're also faced with a conundrum: Britney insists she is happy.

Britney Spears's relationship with her father.

The relationship between Britney Spears and her father Jamie Spears is a notoriously complex one.

﻿﻿﻿In September 2019, Kevine Federline, Britney's ex-husband and the father of her two sons, filed a police report accusing Jamie of physically assaulting their then-13-year-old son, Sean Preston.

Following the report, he temporarily stood down as his daughter's conservator.

However, the charges were dropped the same month, with the police claiming they did not have sufficient proof of a criminal offense.

According to People, Britney and Jamie Spears stopped speaking after the incident, despite the charges being dismissed.

"Britney is still upset about it," a source told the publication, who added that the singer couldn't "believe that her dad would jeopardize her relationship with her boys."

Now, due to the coronavirus pandemic, her conservatorship has been extended until August, with her 'care-manager' Jodi Montgomery serving as her temporary conservator in place of her father.

