The awkward moment when Britney Spears announces your pregnancy before you do.

Actress and mother of three Zoe Saldana has revealed how Britney Spears outed her first pregnancy to the public in 2014.

In an interview this week on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the 38-year-old actress explained how she and Spears – who worked together in the 2002 film Crossroads – were on a flight between LA and New York when they spoke about the pregnancy.

“We just talked for the duration of the flight,” Saldana said. “She has two boys, I was having twins — and we had a beautiful talk. And I forgot — it never even occurred to me to tell her not to say anything. We weren’t trying to hide it, we were just trying to be discreet.”

The following week, when Spears appeared on the talk show Entertainment Tonight, she was asked if she would work with Saldana in the future.

“Who knows?” she replied. “That’s a very good idea but she’s pregnant with twins right now. So I’m sure she’s got a huge future ahead of her.”

Saldana said she’s never blamed Spears for the slip, but admitted she was “shocked” at the time.

“The way that it happened was so innocent that I never even thought of holding her accountable for anything,” Saldana said.

“She was just being Britney. I love her — I don’t mean that in a negative way, I mean that in the way that she lives her life in such truth.”

“I was shocked because we weren’t ready to sort of share that. But it was Britney, so it’s okay.”

Saldana and her husband, Italian artist Marco Perego, have the twins Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio, who were born in 2014. As well as a third son Zen, who was born in February this year.

She and Spears haven't seen each other since the 2014 plane flight, but Saldana said they will be sure to talk - and laugh - about the pregnancy announcement when they do see each other next.

"We will see each other [soon]," she said. "We will."