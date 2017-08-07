She thought she was going to a photoshoot in Milan. It made sense, Chloe Ayling, 20, is a British glamour model and finding photoshoots on the internet were routine.

Instead, she was kidnapped, put in a bag and almost ‘sold’.

“A person with black gloves placed a hand over my mouth from behind while a second person wearing a balaclava gave me an injection in my right arm,” Ayling told Italian investigators about the moment she arrived at the ‘photoshoot’, The Sun reports.

“I believe I lost consciousness because when I woke up, I was wearing just my pink undershirt and socks. They had taken off my jacket, my blue jeans, and sneakers,” she continued.

Ayling was trapped in a bag in the back of a car. They drove for hours, and every time she struggled she was threatened with another injection.

“I realised I was in the coffin of a car, my ankles and wrists in handcuffs, with a black tape covering my mouth, inside a bag where there was just a small hole in the zipper that allowed me to breathe.”

Ayling with her two kidnappers arrived at a cottage in near Turin and she realised it was a dark web operation – she was told she was going to be ‘sold’.

Photographs had been taken of her while she was unconscious and posted to a website reportedly called ‘Back Death’. This was to confirm to users that Ayling was in the hands of the ‘organisation’, and to kick off the bidding process.

Her kidnappers told her: “All girls are for the Arab market, and when the buyer gets fed up of a girl bought at auction, he can gift her to other people, and when of no interest anymore, feed her to tigers.”

It was the fact Ayling is a mother that saved her.

“The boss had seen my Instagram profile which clearly showed that I was a mum with a young boy and this went against the rules of the organisation,” she told police.

Though the imprisonment was originally going to continue, even despite her son, one of the kidnappers got cold feet and dropped her off at the British Consulate in Milan, where he was arrested.

She is now back in the U.K. after the four-week ordeal and will face more questions from the British authorities.

“I’ve been through a terrifying experience. I’ve feared for my life, second by second, minute by minute, hour by hour,” she told The Sun. “I’m incredibly grateful to the Italian and UK authorities for all they have done to secure my safe release.”