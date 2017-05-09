Sarah Palin's daughter has given birth to a girl. And she has a name we've never heard.

Sarah Palin’s eldest daughter Bristol has given birth to a second one of her own.

The 26-year-old posted a snap of the beautiful baby girl on her Instagram account on Monday, welcoming little Atlee Bay into the world.

It’s her second child with husband Dakota Meyer, with whom she has a one-year-old daughter Sailor Grace.

Find our what happened to Bec Judd just four days after giving birth (post continues…)

Palin announced her pregnancy in March, joking her partner and eight-year-old son Tripp, from a previous relationship, would soon be outnumbered.

The couple was first engaged in early 2015, but cancelled their Kentucky wedding the week before and one month later revealed Sailor Grace was on the way.

Palin was just 18 when she fell pregnant for the first time during her mother’s unsuccessful run for the American Vice Presidency.

She caused a furore by telling Fox News abstinence was “not at all realistic” for teenagers before, only months later, campaigning against teen pregnancy.