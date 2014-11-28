PHOTOS: Brisbane's storm was so intense, it flipped planes upside down.

Social media has lit up with striking images from a super storm cell that battered Brisbane and South East Queensland yesterday, smashing windows, bringing down trees and powerlines and cutting power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses.

The storm, which suspended train services and caused flash flooding in several areas, struck during peak hour, causing traffic headaches across the city.

It comes just a week after another severe event caused chaos in Brisbane, with flash flooding trapping commuters and submerging cars.

Here are some of the best images from ABC news reporters, ABC readers and around the web.

The damage bill is estimated at about $100 million as residents, SES and army personnel begin the clean-up.

Hailstones as large as cricket balls were reported around Brisbane, and the CBD’s shopping district was hammered with hail during the deluge. With festive decorations also swept up in the fray, it almost looked like a white Christmas.

Annerley, in the city’s inner south, was one of many suburbs battered by strong winds that brought down trees and damaged property.

Debris, including traffic signs, trees and powerlines, blocked roads all over the Brisbane area, including in the CBD. Hail smashed the windows of cars and buildings across the city.

At Archerfield Airport, four aircraft were flipped over by strong winds and hangar doors were blown off their hinges.

David from Durack told 612 ABC Brisbane the scene resembled a cyclone: “I’m seeing fences bent on a 45-degree angle and a helicopter flipped at Archerfield. It was grounded, but geez, there’s so much damage.”

At Highgate Hill, residents ventured into the street to keep people away from fallen powerlines.

The SES received hundreds of calls for assistance as a result of a storm some Brisbane residents have described as a “absolutely insane”.

Graham Metcalf from Energex said more than 80,000 homes and businesses across South East Queensland were without power. “We’ve got around 250 powerlines on the ground that we have been notified of, so that’s a very significant storm system,” he said.

Flash flooding was reported in various parts of the city, after what the weather bureau said was the converging of two large storm cells to create a “super cell”.

Several schools around the city are closed, with parents advised to check with their school.