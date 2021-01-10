What you need to know about COVID-19 today, Monday January 11.

Hope for Bris lockdown lift on day three.

Workers in the Greater Brisbane area have been asked to stay at home where possible as the city enters what is hoped will be the final day of the snap lockdown announced on Friday.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is expected to provide an update on how the lockdown is progressing at 9am local time.

She thanked Queenslanders for largely complying with the strict measures including the mandatory use of masks in public.

Queensland has been on high alert after a cleaner at one of Brisbane's quarantine hotels was initially diagnosed with the UK virus strain.

The highly contagious variant has potentially been active in the community since January 2 but no further locally acquired cases have been detected.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said it was too early to say if there would be more cases in the community.

"We've got to remember this is a very contagious virus, even before the new variant, and this variant is 70 per cent more contagious, so I wasn't that surprised that our first breach was because of this virus," she said on Sunday.

Health Minister Yvette D'Arth asked any remaining potential contacts of the cleaner and a second woman, who tested positive to the UK variant and flew from Melbourne to Queensland, to come forward.

Precise times and locations are available on Queensland Health's COVID-19 website.

"If you have been to any of these sites in Maleny or South Brisbane or in the city on the train on that particular day, or the Jetstar flight, please come forward so we can assess whether you're a close contact and you need to go into quarantine and get tested," she said.

Residents in the council areas of Brisbane, Logan, Ipswich, Moreton Bay and Redlands must stay at home until 6pm on Monday except for essential work and shopping, exercise, to access healthcare or look after the vulnerable.

Sydney hospital emergency department closed after COVID-19 exposure.

Mount Druitt Hospital in Western Sydney is closed for deep cleaning after a positive COVID-19 case attended the emergency department.

The patient presented to the ED on Saturday and received a positive test last night.

They were transferred to Westmead Hospital.

The Mount Druitt ED is now closed for cleaning, with ambulances being diverted to other nearby hospitals.

The clean is expected to be completed on Monday morning.

It comes as NSW authorities discussed how critical the next 14 days are as the state continues to "mop up" from two coronavirus outbreaks in Greater Sydney.

Thousands of residents from the northern part of Sydney's north beaches celebrated "Freedom Day" on Sunday after being stuck in lockdown since before Christmas.

Northern Beaches residents enjoy the end of stay-at-home orders at Avalon Beach on Sunday, January 10. Image: Getty.

But it wasn't all good news, with NSW recording three new coronavirus cases.

All are close contacts that contact tracers missed who were active in the community while infectious.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters the cases were a reminder of the need to stay on high alert.

"The main threat has to some extent subsided, (but) we are still mopping up," she said.

Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant echoed the premier's call, asking the community to keep testing rates high as health authorities sought out the remaining strands of the outbreaks.

"These next 14 days is going to be pivotal," she said.

"We need to maintain those numbers well above the 25,000 that we've been achieving and sustain that for the next 14 days."

Dr Chant said Sunday's three new cases were only recently identified by contact tracers as close contacts.

"As you can imagine, people do their best in giving us a history of who attended their house or who they had contact with (but) there are always times where that fails," she said.

A number of new venues, including the Costco in Casula and Myer in Bankstown, have been declared potential exposure sites.

Late on Sunday, NSW Health also issued a health alert for Bankstown Central Shopping Centre over two separate days, as well as a Service NSW site in Bankstown and a Thai supermarket at Marrickville.

Anyone who visited these venues at specific times must get tested immediately and self-isolate until they receive a negative result.

Months to go before new 'COVID normal'.

Governments will not be able to say what "the new normal" will look like before a coronavirus vaccine is rolled out widely, and Australian Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly doesn't expect that 'COVID-safe normal' to appear until the second half of 2021.

"It is a bit hard to tell now... I can't look into my crystal ball, I'm afraid," Professor Kelly told reporters in Canberra on Sunday.

"(But) every single person that gets their two doses of vaccine and get that very strong protection against severe illness, will give people more confidence, will give the public health system more confidence, will give our politicians - that need to make these decisions in the end - more confidence."

Last week the federal government brought forward the start of the vaccine rollout to February, beginning with the vaccination of quarantine and border workers, frontline health officials, aged care workers and residents, and disability workers.

On Sunday, Kelly said most Australians would receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot, being made in Melbourne, over the Pfizer-BioNTech, despite that shot likely to be the first to get approval in Australia.

The government is hopeful a network of vaccination hubs will be able to deliver it to four million Australians by the end of March.

NSW was the only jurisdiction to report new local infections on Sunday, with both Queensland and Victoria reporting zero cases.

On Monday, Victoria recorded its fifth day of no local or interstate acquired COVID-19 cases, despite scores of people making a mad rush to the state from Greater Brisbane.

Japan finds another coronavirus variant.

A new coronavirus variant has been detected in four travellers from Brazil's Amazonas state, Japan's Health Ministry says, the latest new mutation of the virus discovered.

Studies were now underway into the efficacy of vaccines against the new variant, which differs from highly infectious variants first found in Britain and South Africa that have driven a surge in cases.

"At the moment, there is no proof showing the new variant found in those from Brazil is high in infectiousness," Takaji Wakita, head of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, told a health ministry briefing on Sunday.

Still, Brazil's Health Ministry said it has been notified by Japan's authorities that the new variant has 12 mutations, and one of them has already been identified also in the variants found in the United Kingdom and in South Africa.

"It implies in a potential higher virus infectiousness," it said.

Of the four travellers who arrived at Tokyo's Haneda airport on January 2, a man in his forties had a problem breathing, a woman in her thirties had a headache and sore throat and a man in his teens had a fever, while a woman in her teens showed no symptoms, the health ministry said.

All travellers are in quarantine at Tokyo's airport, Brazil's Health Ministry said.

After seeing a steep rise in coronavirus cases, Japan declared a state of emergency for Tokyo and three prefectures neighbouring the capital on Thursday.

Nationwide cases have totalled about 289,000, with 4,061 deaths, public broadcaster NHK said.

Lockdown protests erupt in Europe cities.

The coronavirus is wreaking havoc across Europe but in some cities some people are fighting the stay-at-home message.

Thousands turned out in central Prague on Sunday to protest against recently extended restrictions designed to contain the coronavirus.

Footage of the demonstration in Prague showed many protesters not wearing masks and standing close to one other.

People take part in a protest in Prague on January 10. Image: AAP.

A day earlier in Denmark, protesters became violent and lit fireworks as police arrested nine people in the capital Copenhagen and northern city Aarhus.

The demonstrators, who call themselves 'Men in Black', gathered at the town hall square in Copenhagen and clashed with police in the wintry conditions.

Denmark and Czech Republic are among the nations to extend lockdown measures in the fight against soaring COVID-19 infections and a new, more infectious variant.

Denmark on Tuesday reduced gatherings to five people and made travel more difficult, stopping entry from foreigners without a negative test and proper purpose.

But the rules in Copenhagen are still not as strict as the lockdown measures taken in Melbourne at the height of Australia's pandemic, which included a curfew.

The protests follow similar rallies in the UK last week.

Police in central London made some 21 arrests on Wednesday days after England was placed in a new national lockdown over rising COVID-19 cases.

On Sunday, medical professionals in the UK warned of an imminent collapse in the healthcare system amid rapidly rising infection rates linked to gatherings over the holiday season.

-AAP, with Reuters, EFE

