The NRL wedding with the most exquisitely detailed wedding dress we've seen.

Only 18 months ago, former NRL star Brett Finch was checking himself out of rehab for drug and alcohol addiction.

After retiring form the game in 2013, Finch struggled with drugs and alcohol and lost contracts with Channel 9 and 2GB.

Now, he has married his long term partner Elli Johnston in Melbourne at Greenfield’s Albert Park.

“I struggled without footy. I was lost, got stuck in a rut and made some really poor decisions. Lucky I had great people around me who helped me get the right treatment,” he told the Daily Telegraph this weekend.

“To have Elli in my life is a blessing,” he said.

“She’s a wonderful lady who has been there every day. We now hope to start a family.”

A standout of the day was no doubt Johnston’s exquisitely detailed Pallas Couture gown.

The stunning, mermaid-style strapless dress is both intricate and extravagant, with a fitted bodice and detailed beading.

Guests at the wedding included Cameron Smith, Mitchell Pierce, Billy Slater, Andrew Johns and Brad Fittler.