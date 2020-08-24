Brenton Tarrant is standing trial. Here's why reporting in the courtroom is being blocked.

On March 15, 2019, an Australian man opened fire targeting two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, where Muslims were gathering for their afternoon prayer. White supremacist Brenton Tarrant killed 51 people.

The fateful act is remembered as one of New Zealand's darkest days.

Now, more than a year on, the 29 year old - who pleaded guilty to 51 murder charges, 40 attempted murders and one count of terrorism - will be sentenced for his crimes.

Starting Monday, dozens of victims and family members of the deceased will attend a Christchurch court over four days for the terrorist's sentencing. About 66 of them will be offered the chance to speak and share their loss.

Watch: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern redefined what it means to be a leader in a time of crisis following the Christchurch shooting. Post continues below.

The lengthy hearing will probably result in a life imprisonment sentence with a non-parole period of 17 years. There is also the possibility that he could be imprisoned with no chance of parole, which would be the first time such a sentence has been imposed in New Zealand. ﻿

But reporting on this court case won't be as normal.

Last month, Tarrant sacked his legal team, deciding he will represent himself in court. His decision sparked concern that he will use the platform afforded to him by New Zealand's justice system in villainous ways.

The New Zealand court has deemed it would be irresponsible to allow Tarrant the opportunity to speak unfiltered to the world, and hence has impeded on the open justice tenet of New Zealand's legal system.

"To be blunt it's everyone's biggest fear," University of Otago law professor Andrew Geddis told AAP.

"The shooter has been the catalyst for copycat actions already.

"There's a fear this could give him a pedestal to further propagate his views and cause similar horrors."

Tarrant livestreamed his killings on Facebook at the time, and those videos and images continue to live on dark corners of the internet despite the efforts of the NZ Government and tech companies to remove them. Since the mass-murder, others have attempted similar crimes.

Last year, attacks on a Walmart in Texas killed 22 people, on a synagogue in California killed one, and a planned attack on a mosque in Norway was foiled without the loss of life. The criminals were all young male white supremacists, who cited Tarrant's manifesto as a perverse inspiration.

For this reason, the court has employed a ban on live reporting the hearing to stop the spread of any racist messages Tarrant may choose to deliver.

Al Noor Mosque shooting survivor Wasseim Alsati (C) leaves Christchurch High Court during the sentencing hearing of Brenton Harrison Tarrant on August 24, 2020 in Christchurch, New Zealand. Image: Getty.

Justice Cameron Mander will embargo coverage until the end of each session so he can decide what is and isn't publishable by journalists.

Video and photography from the courtroom will be tightly controlled, with just one accredited photographer and camera operator to provide images to the world.

Cathy Strong, a lecturer at Massey University, said it was "censorship but necessary censorship".

"We're in an unprecedented era here," she told Radio NZ.

"We've seen overseas how mass shootings have been an epidemic and someone has to do something to stop it and this is one step. It's unprecedented but it may need to be done."

How the media has covered the terrorist attack has been subject to debate since the moment it happened.

New Zealand media has adopted a code of ethics around reporting the case, choosing to platform victims and avoid racist reporting, however no such agreement applies to the wide array of international media covering this week's sentencing, who will watch and report via a live stream.

"Whether [the embargo] will be successful in stopping overseas media from choosing to do what they do, they'll have to wait and see. It's in essence unenforceable," Andrew Geddis told AAP.

"If he does what we all fear and gets up and tries to use it as a soapbox and the judge says 'don't show that', and an overseas media does, there's nothing left to ban them from."

New Zealand's media has ultimately united in their belief that their reporting on this terrorist act should centre the victims and not the racist motivation of the perpetrator. It's now up to the discretion of international media to either follow their lead or not.

Feature image: AAP:

