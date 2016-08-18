Former AFL player Brendan Fevola has recalled the terrifying moment he realised his wife’s drink had been spiked while they were out dining in Los Angeles.

Speaking on his ‘Stories of the Fevolution’ radio segment on FOX FM, Fevola revealed the incident happened back in 2008, during family trip to the U.S.

The couple were on a family holiday in Los Angeles with their two children, but the AFL star wanted to take his wife out for a romantic date, so they headed to a poolside cabana for a drink.

When they were joined by two “American singers”, his wife Alex was hesitant to let them buy any drinks.

“We’re getting along really well, and they offered to buy us a drink. Alex said “no no”…she’s all paranoid about the drink situation, about spiked drinks,” he revealed.

Fevola said that about half an hour later, Alex headed to the bathroom, but hadn’t returned for 20 minutes when a waitress caught his attention.

“A waitress comes up to me and says, ‘Mate are you from Australia? Your wife is in the toilet – she can’t move’,” he said.

“Alex had gone numb. She couldn’t feel her legs – they drugged her.”

Fevola was quick to get his wife out of the bar and back to the hotel, where a doctor was on call.

“Watch your drinks, and listen to your wife,” the footy star warned his fans.

Brendan married photographer Alex in 2005, but the couple split just 14 months later after allegations of infidelity. After having an on-and-off relationship for years, they officially divorced in 2014.

Earlier this year, the pair confirmed they were back together – and engaged.

Brendan revealed he had gotten down on one knee in front of family and friends to propose to Alex again.

“Because we’ve been married before and obviously been divorced…I’ve got a wife who’s an ex-wife who’s now my fiancee!” he told Fifi and Dave.