parents

The graduation photo that had us grinning from ear to ear.

Jacci Sharkey’s graduation photo is not like other graduation photos.

In it, the grinning 24-year-old mother of two is dressed in her formal academic gown and mortarboard — and she’s gazing down lovingly at her beautiful baby as she breastfeeds him.

The photo was posted to Facebook by The University of the Sunshine Coast along with a thank-you message Ms Sharkey sent after her recent graduation from a Bachelor in Business, HR Management and Marketing, according to her LinkedIn profile.

“Just wanted to share a photo from the most recent graduation that I am proud of,” the Facebook post cites Ms Sharkey as saying. “I’m extremely proud that with the support of the Uni, during my degree I was able to have 2 babies and still finish my degree. Thanks USC!”

The gorgeous photo has been Liked more than 66,000 times and shared more than 1800 times — a mass show of support by which, Ms Sharkey told The Courier Mail, she was pleasantly surprised.

“I didn’t realise it would get so much attention,” she said.

“I don’t think [breastfeeding] is something to be hidden,” she said. “You don’t have to cover yourself, your baby is having a feed … it’s not like you eat your food with a blanket over your head.

“A lot of people are like ‘I don’t need to see it’ – well that’s fine, don’t look.”

Jacci Sharkey, we salute you.

And we hereby grant you: an honorary degree in kick-arse parental multitasking.

A few celebrities who have posted their own breastfeeding snaps to social media:

