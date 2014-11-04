The graduation photo that had us grinning from ear to ear.

Jacci Sharkey’s graduation photo is not like other graduation photos.
In it, the grinning 24-year-old mother of two is dressed in her formal academic gown and mortarboard — and she’s gazing down lovingly at her beautiful baby as she breastfeeds him.
The photo was posted to Facebook by The University of the Sunshine Coast along with a thank-you message Ms Sharkey sent after her recent graduation from a Bachelor in Business, HR Management and Marketing, according to her LinkedIn profile.
“Just wanted to share a photo from the most recent graduation that I am proud of,” the Facebook post cites Ms Sharkey as saying. “I’m extremely proud that with the support of the Uni, during my degree I was able to have 2 babies and still finish my degree. Thanks USC!”
The gorgeous photo has been Liked more than 66,000 times and shared more than 1800 times — a mass show of support by which, Ms Sharkey told The Courier Mail, she was pleasantly surprised.
“I didn’t realise it would get so much attention,” she said.
“I don’t think [breastfeeding] is something to be hidden,” she said. “You don’t have to cover yourself, your baby is having a feed … it’s not like you eat your food with a blanket over your head.
“A lot of people are like ‘I don’t need to see it’ – well that’s fine, don’t look.”
Jacci Sharkey, we salute you.
And we hereby grant you: an honorary degree in kick-arse parental multitasking.
