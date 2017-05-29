News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

health

A breast cancer video has found a cheeky way around Instagram's nipple ban.

The fact that social media sites like Facebook and Instagram deem women’s nipples “inappropriate” is not only sexist but extremely dangerous.

It means that important health messages – that could potentially save lives – such as those around breast cancer are unable to be shared on the platforms.

However one clever PSA has found a cheeky way around the ban.

An Argentinian breast cancer awareness charity has released a “Everybody Loves Boobs” video to educate women about the realities of cancer and the importance of regularly checking your breasts – with a twist.

In place of nipples, there are mouths. Yep, there's a whole host of singing boobs of all shapes, ages and sizes.

One in eight women will get breast cancer and it's likely that you already know someone who has been touched or affected by the disease in some way.

If you're over 40 or at high risk, it's advised you also get annual breast screenings.

So while singing boobs may not be the most conventional messenger, they're certainly doing their bit to protect, our well, bits.

What do you think of the video?

Tags: breast-cancer , entsteam , facebook-tg , instagram

Related Stories

Recommended