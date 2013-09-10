BREAKING: One of Australia's most popular radio teams to quit.

By MAMAMIA TEAM

Dave Hughes and Kate Langbroek have quit as hosts of Melbourne Nova 100’s breakfast show.

The pair were the first voices to launch the station in December 2001, and 12 years later Hughesy & Kate today announced this will be their final year of breakfast radio together.

“Hughesy and I have decided that this will be our last year on the show,” Langbroek said this morning, “and we have loved it and still love it … but let’s face it, we’ve had big lives, we’re tired – not of each other actually.”

“We love our show,” said Hughes. “It’s been an amazing place to work. Since day one, when me, Katie and Dave O’Neil started … we’ve had so much fun. It’s been a joy to come to work. I have not had one boring day in 12 years coming to work with Kate Langbroek.”

“We’ve been talking about it for a long time … we have decided everything together,” said Langbroek.

The public caught a glimpse of their close relationship last month when Langbroek opened up about her 10-year-old son’s three-year battle with leukemia.

She thanked Hughes for his support during the time, to which he replied: “Your strength through this radio show and just through life has been remarkable and how you’ve kept soldiering on and never lost your sense of humour is incredible, absolutely incredible.

“To front up pretty much every day and have that beautiful spirit that you’ve never lost – and which I’m sure has rubbed off on Lewis and that’s why he’s the happy kid he is – is amazing.

After 2,800 shows, over 3500 guests, 60 outside broadcasts, two weddings and the birth of seven children, Hughesy & Kate’s last broadcast will be on Friday 29 November.

3. Miley Cyrus spanks a twerking dwarf on German TV.

Miley Cyrus has upped the ante on that VMA performance by spanking a twerking short-statured person in silver pants on German TV on Sunday.

It was the silver pants that got you, huh? If you have the inclination you can watch the footage here.

The 20-year-old performed “We Can’t Stop” with a band of dwarfs on TV show Schlagg Den Raab and also tweeted a series of photos from backstage.

Miley Cyrus also tweeted the news that her “Wrecking Ball” music video has arrived, and if you thought We Can’t Stop clip had too many nonsensical props just wait to you see her lick a sledgehammer and ride a wrecking ball completely naked.

In news that will surprise no one, the boundary-pushing, controversial fashion photographer Terry Richardson directed the video.

In the wise words of Gina in Empire Records, “Shock me, shock me, shock me with that deviant behavior!”

5. Breaking Bad meth lab lego upsets some poeple. upsets parents.

Forget barbies and racing cars, now your kids can play with their very own meth lab.

When you think of buying new toys for your kids, a ‘make your own drug den’ is probably top of your list, right guys?

Outrage has sparked over toy company Citizen Brick creating a ‘crystal meth lab’ toy set, inspired by the hit TV series ‘Breaking Bad.’

Complete with protective masks, drug paraphernalia and ﬁgurines the sell out kit enables fans to recreate the notorious meth lab used by Walter White in the series.

At $250 a pop, the set is clearly not designed for children, yet some parents have been angered by the likeness to children’s Lego.

In a no shit Sherlock statement, the Lego group have refused to sanction the merchandise, due to its ‘adult content.’

7. Fifty Shades of Lingerie.

On the lookout for some sexy new underwear? Look no further than your nearest Target store, with a collection of luxury lingerie to be sold in Australian stores this month, inspired by popular erotic ﬁction ‘Fifty Shades of Grey.’

The pieces include bustiers, balconette bras, suspenders, G-strings and reg grundies, and are priced between $15 to $35.

Author E.L James said the range encapsulates the passion of Anastasia and Christian’s love, with the collection styled on the ‘elegant pieces Anastasia receives from Christian, lifting the Fifty Shades of Grey story off the pages and into the wardrobes of Australian women.”

Oh my.

9. Tyra Banks accused of donning ‘whiteface.’

America’s Next Top Model host Tyra Banks tweeted a series of photos of herself transformed into iconic models, Kate Moss, Cara Delevingne and Cindy Crawford, from her upcoming exhibition Tyra Banks Presents: 15.

Hid my booty & boobies like a pro, for a pro – all to look & pose just like #SuperModel Kate Moss! #NYFW #Tyra15 pic.twitter.com/aCP6xxEMvz — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) September 7, 2013

The images immediately went viral yet have drawn criticism from some, accusing her of “donning whiteface” in an act of reverse racism.

Except there’s a huge flaw in their argument, whiteface is not a thing. There is no history of whiteface being used to repress white people.

Moving on.