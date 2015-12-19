News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

news

BREAKING: Emergency fire warning issued for Victoria.

ADVERTISEMENT

UPDATE: Emergency services have downgraded the warning for Wandin from emergency to watch & cct, while Wonthaggi has been issued an emergency warning. 

Severe thunderstorms are also posing a threat of 100kmh/hr wind gusts in the Melbourne metropolitan area. 

The Country Fire Authority has issued an emergency bushfire warning for Wandin, Victoria.

There is a fast moving, out of control grassfire traveling in a southerly direction from Rodger Road, Wandin North towards Warburton highway.

Authorities have advised that it is too late to leave. The safest option is to take shelter indoors immediately.

Victoria Emergency have instructed residents to close all exterior doors, windows and vents and turn off cooling systems.

Residents should take shelter in a room that has a door and or a window to the outside as it is critical to keep an eye on what is happening with the fire.

If you are travelling, do not enter the area, U-turn to safety.

If you are away from home, do not return.

Mamamia will update this page with more information as it becomes available. 

Tags:

Related Stories

Recommended