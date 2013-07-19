Breakfast in a cup: 7 easy recipes

In need of breakfast inspiration? We've rounded up seven healthy breakfast options easy enough for weekday mornings and impressive enough for weekend brunches. The best part? They're all cute little single-servings!

JACKIE ALPERS

This gluten-free recipe is a great alternative to a carb-heavy breakfast sandwich. Beating the egg whites gives this dish its fluffy texture, as well as a beautifully browned, souffle-like finish.

Get the recipe: Carb Free Sausage, Egg and Cheese Muffin Cups

Breakfast Taco Cups JACKIE ALPERS A low-carb tortilla forms the edible cup in this Mexican-inspired breakfast. Layers of pinto beans, eggs, bacon and cheese make every bite more flavorful then the next, and don't hesitate to kick up the heat with some taco sauce or spicy salsa. Get the recipe: Breakfast Taco Cups

Mini German Pancakes with Greek Yogurt, Berries and Stone Fruit JACKIE ALPERS There's nothing we love more than a hassle-free, healthy breakfast. These pancakes are naturally sweetened with fruit and topped off with creamy Greek yogurt, and we'll choose pouring batter into muffin cups over the hassle of a griddle any day. Get the recipe: Mini German Pancakes with Greek Yogurt, Berries and Stone Fruit

Creamy Italian Baked Eggs JACKIE ALPERS This gorgeous breakfast is perfect for brunch parties. Fat-free half & half, tomato paste and Parmesan are poured into ramekins and topped with an egg, tomatoes, Canadian bacon and herbs. Yum! Get the recipe: Creamy Italian Baked Eggs

Fruit Crumble JACKIE ALPERS The use of almond meal in this fruit crumble makes it a great gluten-free breakfast option. Oats and slivered almonds add some crunch, while vanilla and cinnamon give this crumble irresistible flavor. Get the recipe: Fruit Crumble

Mediterranean Egg Muffins CASEY BARBER These egg muffins are healthy yet hearty. Spinach, artichoke hearts and ground sausage get mixed into the egg mixture, and fontina cheese is nestled in before they get popped in the oven. Get the recipe: Mediterranean Egg Muffins