baby

Footage of a baby appearing to walk moments after birth has nurses stunned.

Just minutes after being born, a baby girl in Brazil attempted to walk.

A video has emerged of the newborn, pumping her legs in a walking motion, while the midwife holds her up.

According to The Sun, the medical staff discuss their amazement at the newborn’s actions in Portuguese.

“Oh my gosh, the girl is walking,” a nurse says.

“Good gracious!”

The midwife explains that she was about to give the little baby a bath, but she just gets up and starts trying to walk.

When the midwife tried to put the baby down, she pushes herself back up and tries to walk again.

“Heavens above,” the midwife says.

“If you told people what has just happened no one would believe it unless they saw it with their own eyes," one of them says.

Please Don’t Name Your Baby Jakxxson. Post continues...

Although it's unknown who the baby is and where the video was filmed, The Sun believes the midwife could work at a Santa Cruz Hospital, in a city in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, south Brazil.

