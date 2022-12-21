"Piper and Eddie were f***ing." Why everyone is talking about Brandi Glanville and Piper Perabo.

Reality TV star Brandi Glanville has a lot to say about actor Piper Perabo.

According to an exclusive interview for Page Six, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star claims Perabo and her ex-husband, actor Eddie Cibrian, had an affair while they were filming The Cave in Romania in 2005.

Glanville says that while visiting the movie set with her then one-year-old son Mason, Perabo was a "horrible c***" to her and behaved inappropriately.

“She was flirting with Eddie, like, right in front of me,” Glanville told Page Six. “I was like, ‘Am I here? Am I the only person [seeing this]? Like, what is happening?’”

The notoriously open RHOBH personality and host of the Unfiltered podcast said that she made some connections with the film crew, which is how she heard about the alleged affair.

When Cibrian returned home from Romania, Glanville says she confronted him about Perabo.

“When he got home, I’m like, ‘I’m leaving, blah blah, I’m out,’” she said.

But with a young child to consider as well as repeated denials about the affair from Cibrian, Glanville stayed to keep working on her marriage.

“We had a one-year-old son, and he was the love of my life at the time and, you know, there was a lot of convincing me of things," she explained.

“Like, I was blindly in love with the man.”

While Perabo has not given a statement to the media, Cibrian has continued to deny the affair allegations.

“I’m sad I have to address this, I really believed that we had come a long way, but this was untrue 19 years ago and it’s untrue now. Just because someone thinks something might be true does not make it true. This is all so unnecessary,” he told Page Six in a statement this week.

While Cibrian and Glanville's marriage lasted for another five years and included the birth of their second son Jake in 2007, the couple eventually divorced in 2010, after Cibrian was embroiled in two more cheating scandals.

The first was reportedly a lengthy affair with Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay in 2006, but the final nail in the marital coffin was his relationship with LeAnn Rimes in 2009, after they met on the set of the TV movie Northern Lights.

At the time of the affair, Rimes had been married to her former back up dancer Dean Sheremet for seven years.

Speaking to PEOPLE years later, Rimes was reflective of the hurt she caused Glanville.

"I take responsibility for everything I've done. I hate that people got hurt, but I don't regret the outcome. I did one of the most selfish things that I possibly could do, in hurting someone else," she said.

Cibrian and Rimes wed in 2011 and have recently celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary. Rimes has since smoothed things over with Glanville, as they share the co-parenting duties of Mason and Jake, who now both in their late teens.

"I don't know how we did it, all three of us, LeAnn, Eddie and myself. We – that's a big thing for me to say, we. We have amazing children, Mason's six foot four, he's gorgeous. Jake's gorgeous and he knows it! But they're so smart, they're kind, they're good people," Glanville recently told ET.

While Glanville may have made her peace with Rimes, the same cannot be said about Perabo.

“I don’t like her as a person,” she says, “because I think she f****d my husband.”

Glanville also says she finds it interesting that Perabo shared the big screen with Rimes in the 2000 hit movie Coyote Ugly because according to her, that wasn't all they shared.

LeAnn Rimes and Piper Perabo in Coyote Ugly. Image: Getty.

“It’s kind of ironic that [Perabo] was in Coyote Ugly with LeAnn. I’m like, ‘Oh gosh, they shared the same D,’” she told Page Six.

Rimes who sang the movie's blockbuster single 'Can't Fight the Moonlight' had a poster of the movie up on her wall for a time which Glanville also had feelings about.

“They had the poster up in their house for a while,” she told Page Six. “And I’m like, ‘You might want to take that down, girl.’”

Perabo now stars in the hit TV series, Yellowstone. She is also well known for her activism and was arrested in 2018 for protesting the opening day of confirmation hearings for conservative US supreme court judge Brett Kavanaugh.

Feature Image: Getty/ Canva.