Brad Pitt offers rare insight into demise of marriage with Angelina Jolie for the first time.

Speaking candidly for the first time since his highly-publicised split from actress Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt has admitted that he was to blame for the breakdown of their marriage.

In an interview with GQ Style, the 53-year-old said the split was “self-inflicted” and blamed his “boozing” habits.

“I can’t remember a day since I got out of college when I wasn’t boozing or had a spliff, or something,” he said.

“I stopped everything except boozing when I started my family. But even this last year…I was boozing too much. It’s just become a problem.”

The actor admitted that he was “grieving” his split like a death, and said he’d been sober since their divorce.

“Truthfully I could drink a Russian under the table with his own vodka. I was a professional. I was good.

“I’m really happy it’s been half a year now, which is bittersweet,” he said.

“[I] don’t want to live that way anymore.”

Speaking from the home he once shared with Angelina and their six children in Hollywood Hills, Brad also admitted that he was “too sad” to stay in the once-bustling home when Angelina left.

"This house was always chaotic and crazy, voices and bangs coming from everywhere, and then, as you see, there are days like this...very solemn," he said.

"It was too sad to be here at first, so I went and stayed on a friend's floor, a little bungalow in Santa Monica."

He also confirmed that he and Angelina were "working on" a custody arrangement for their children.

"We've been able to work together to sort this out. We're both doing our best," he said, adding that he "refused" to focus his time on "building a case to prove your point and why you're right and why they're wrong".

"Fortunately my partner in this agrees," he said.

"It's just very, very jarring for the kids, to suddenly have their family ripped apart."

Listen: Mamamia Out Loud dissects the breakup.