Revealed: Brad Pitt's ban on sex scenes with other women.

1.Brad Pitt’s ban on sex scenes with other women.

Alright, Brad Pitt (and one of his friends) have revealed a couple of juicy tidbits about his relationship, family and how drugs affected his life during the period he was married to Jennifer Aniston. We’re going to take this one from the top:

Frank Pollaro (the friend – he started a furniture business with Pitt) has let slip that the 49-year-old actor has placed a self-imposed ban on filming sex scenes with other women out of respect for Angelina Jolie in an interview in Esquire magazine.

That and their kids are sick of them making out: “Once I walked in and Angie was standing there and Zahara walked up and said, ‘Daddy, you’re not going to start making out with Mommy again, are you?’ And it’s like that. This is a guy who has tried not to do any sexy scenes with other women since he’s met Angelina.”

“He’s crazy about her, and she’s the same way about him. No matter how hard he’s working, if one of those kids runs by the window he’ll get out of his chair and give them a kiss. And I don’t think I’ve ever seen Angie without one of those children in her arms.”

In the same – unusually candid – interview, conducted on April 1 (a month before Angelina Jolie commenced the pre-emptive double mastectomy surgeries) Pitt said he’s never been happier.

“I have very few friends. I have a handful of close friends and I have my family and I haven’t known life to be any happier,’ he tells magazine.‘I’m making things. I just haven’t known life to be any happier.”



I’m on a bike…

On drugs: “‘For a long time I thought I did too much damage – drug damage. I was a bit of a drifter. A guy who felt he grew up in something of a vacuum and wanted to see things, wanted to be inspired. I followed that other thing. I spent years f***ing off.

“But then I got burnt out and felt that I was wasting my opportunity. It was a conscious change.



“This was about a decade ago. It was an epiphany.”

Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston for seven years until 2005. Was he saying his life lacked meaning when married to Aniston? Ouch.

Brad Pitt? NEITHER CAN WE.



3. Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth almost catch on fire at Hunger Games: Catching Fire party.



Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth were attending a party for ‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire’ at the Cannes Film Festival where they were almost burned when candles fell on top of them. Lawrence and Hemsworth were reportedly “sitting on a sofa in the VIP section of the party when all of a sudden, an 8-foot column with a platter of candles on top fell on top of them,” an eyewitness told Just Jared. “They both jumped up when it happened and thankfully no one was hurt. Liam and Jennifer both seemed pretty calm about it and laughed it off. They almost caught fire – literally.”

If you play with fire…

5. Blake Lively and her massive diamond ring cook pastry for Vogue. Natch.

You may know her from Gossip Girl, Savages or as Mrs. Ryan Reynolds but did you know for her pastry skills? Well, she makes a mean savoury treat. She joined US Vogue’s Elettra Wiedemann to whip up one of her favorite recipes; sausage and brie puff pastry.

Is it just us or is that a lot of brie?

7. Beyonce shares a photo of Blue Ivy, breaks the internet with it’s cuteness.

Beyonce took a break from her tour schedule to share an adorable photo of Blue Ivyon her Tumblr page. The 16-month-old is seen with her back to the camera in a chair labelled “BIC,” her hair twisted in braids and a white tutu around her waist.

Cue the demand for monogrammed director’s chairs for kids.

9. Would a guy you know wear this?

Dresses, lace, halter necks and fluted skirts. It’s the latest collection from a Versus Versace and J.W Anderson collaboration… for men. Hailed by Donatella Versace as a “whole new era.”

Do you know a man who would wear this?

10. Justin Bieber gets booed during his Billboard Music Awards speech.

One word Bieber: humility.