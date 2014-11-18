Her boyfriend "blurted out he’d been born a girl called Ciara." What happened next was beautiful.

Their relationship had been going so well.

Except for one little thing — a month into their relationship, Kieran, 23, told his new girlfriend he’d been born a girl.

“Kieran sat me down and said he had something to tell me. He blurted out he’d been born a girl called Ciara,” Charlotte, a 20-year-old barista from London, told UK newspaper The Mirror.

“I was so surprised. He was so manly. I never had any suspicions.

“Kieran was really nervous and told me he’d understand if I just wanted to be friends. We talked it through for hours.

“I knew I still loved him and wanted to be with him. It didn’t matter he’d been born a girl.”

Kieran, who was unhappy with his gender at age four, was diagnosed as transgender aged 16 after seeing a counsellor, The Mirror reports.

He started taking hormone tablets, then started monthly testosterone injections in 2009 and had a double mastectomy two years later at age 20.

He told the newspaper he was “blown away by (Charlotte’s) beauty” when he first met her — which made him all the more “terrified” about how she’d react to the news.

“Other girlfriends have been ashamed of who I am, but when I told Charlotte, she was so accepting. She’s amazing,” Kieran, originally from New Zealand, said.

Now the couple have moved in together and plan to marry and have children, according to The Mirror.

“I would never have guessed Kieran’s secret, but as soon as he told me he’d been born a girl it didn’t matter to me. I was surprised, but I love him for who he is and see him as a man,” Charlotte, a barista, said.

“Kieran’s my soulmate and we’d be the best parents,” she said. “We’ll explain his background to our kids when they’re old enough they’ll have two loving parents, that’s the most important thing.”

“Couldn’t be happier for you baby and to be apart of this journey with you,” she posted on Facebook on Saturday.

Kieran has commented on the media coverage of his story on Facebook, writing: “I think it’s great that papers, magazines and tv shows are happily talking about trans people.”

“It’s good to get people educated,” he wrote in a post on Thursday.”

“I don’t expect the word to be happy with it but I do expect the world to accept transgender people as people. We exist and don’t plan on going anywhere.”

Earlier this year, Kieran also posted that he was “extremely honoured and proud to be sharing” his story with the media.

“I no [sic] I’m not going to change this world over night but I’m happy to be standing up, being proud, and letting people out there no trans people exist,” he posted.

“We are just normal ordinary people who chose a different path in life to be happy! Be proud of who you are,” he said.

