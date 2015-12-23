News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

news

Boy sexually assaulted in cinema bathroom while his mum waits outside.

ADVERTISEMENT

An 11-year-old boy was sexually assaulted in a cinema toilet in Melbourne’s north-east while his mother waited outside.

The brazen attack occurred around 4:30pm on Sunday at Main Street, Greensborough, when the boy and his mother left mid-film so he could go to the bathroom.

After the boy entered the toilet, a strange man approached him at the urinal and assaulted him, while his mother waited outside, Fairfax Media reports.

The attacker – believed to be aged between 40 and 60 and wearing a hooded jumper – fled with his pants around his ankles.

The boy ran out to his mother and raised the alarm.

Diamond Creek Sexual Offence and Child Abuse Investigation Team detectives wish to speak to any witnesses.

Anyone with any information can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

Tags: current-affairs , kids

Related Stories

Recommended