A nine-year-old boy wrote to NASA about a job fighting aliens, and they actually responded.

When you were a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?

My dreams changed on an almost daily basis. Sometimes, I wanted to be Lois Lane. Other days, I wanted to be ballerina or a magician’s assistant.

While my plans for the adult version of me changed almost as often as I changed my clothes, nine-year-old Jack Davis has no hesitations about his future job.

Jack is so confident about his future, in fact, that he’s already written and applied for a job at NASA.

His adorable application was shared online by a friend of his mother’s, and we have to say, he makes a pretty convincing argument.

"Dear NASA," Jack's letter begins.

"My name is Jack Davis and I would like to apply for the planetary protection officer job.

"I may be nine, but I think I would be fit for the job. One of the reasons is my sister says I am an alien also, I have seen almost all the space and alien movies I can see."

Jack adds that he has also seen Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and has plans to watch Men In Black very soon.

via GIPHY

Jack is also "great at video games" and says his youth means he will be able to "learn to think like an Alien".

Oh, and Jack also signs his very professional letter with "Jack Davis, Guardian of the Galaxy, Fourth Grade".

I'm not sure about you, but I'm pretty darn convinced that Jack is the right person for the job. And not just because he's managed to write a better cover letter than I ever have in my life.

So what exactly is the job Jack is so desperate to be hired for?

According to the job listing, a Planetary Protection Officer is "concerned with the avoidance of organic-constituent and biological contamination in human and robotic space exploration."

That's...that's literally someone who is responsible for protecting our precious world from aliens.

No wonder it pays between US$124,406 and US$187,000 a year.

Luckily, Jack received a very warm response from NASA. "I hear you are a 'Guardian of the Galaxy' and that you're interested in being a NASA Planetary Protection Officer. That's great!" the letter began.

Ultimately, however, the Director of NASA's Planetary Science Division encouraged Jack to "study hard" and "do well in school".

It's good advice, but um, does he have the job or not?

