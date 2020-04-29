A new baby and a brush with death: Inside Boris Johnson's complicated family life.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has had a very busy year.

Two weeks after leaving the hospital to recover from COVID-19, the 55-year-old has welcomed a baby boy with his fiance Carrie Symonds. A spokesperson for the Prime Minister announced the news early on Wednesday morning.

“Both mother and baby are doing very well,” the statement read.

The couple announced they were expecting their first child together in March on Instagram. “We’ve got a baby hatching early summer,” wrote Symonds.

The baby is Symonds’ first child and is believed to be Johnson’s sixth. That said, he continuously refuses to confirm how many children he has.

Johnson has only just finalised his divorce from his second wife, barrister Marina Wheeler, earlier this year.

Throughout their 25 years of marriage, the couple made their fair share of headlines.

Here’s a look at Johnson’s exceedingly complicated family life.

Johnson’s marriage to Wheeler and a string of affairs.

The Prime Minister married Wheeler in 1993, just weeks after divorcing his first wife, Allegra Mostyn-Owen.

Five weeks into their marriage, Wheeler gave birth to their first child Lara Lettice.

The couple went on to have three more children: Milo Arthur, Cassia Peaches and Theodore Apollo.

But seven years into their marriage, Wheeler became aware that Johnson was having an affair with journalist Petronella Wyatt.

In November 2004, tabloids discovered that Wyatt had an abortion a month earlier confirmed by her mother. Johnson denied the affair, calling it "complete balderdash". It was later found to be true and his lies cost him his post as shadow culture minister at the time.

Then came news of another affair 18 months later.

The News of the World announced that Johnson was having another affair with journalist Anna Fazackerley. The paper had hacked her phone and hired a private investigator to follow her.

In 2009, Johnson fathered a daughter named Stephanie with arts consultant Helen MacIntyre.

In 2012, Britain's High Court ruled the media was justified in publishing stories about the child "because the mayor’s 'recklessness' in conducting extramarital affairs, which has resulted in two children being born, called into question his fitness for public office", The Times reported.

The court case claimed Johnson had fathered a sixth child, but there has never been any public information about this, so the exact number of his children remains unconfirmed.

In 2018, he was wrapped up in yet another affair - this time with his now fiance, Symonds.

Just weeks later, Johnson and Wheeler announced they had begun divorce proceedings after 25 years of marriage.

Johnson's marriage to Symonds.

Johnson and Symonds are currently living in Downing Street after announcing their engagement in March this year.

The couple's relationship catapulted into the media last June when police were called to an alleged altercation at Symonds' south London home, after Johnson and Symonds were believed to be fighting.

In a recording made by neighbour Tom Penn, Symonds is heard telling Johnson to "get off me" and "get out of my flat," The Guardian reported.

Johnson has repeatedly refused to speak about the incident.

COVID-19 diagnosis.

Boris Johnson made international headlines again in March this year when he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“After experiencing mild symptoms yesterday, the Prime Minister was tested for coronavirus on the personal advice of England’s Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty. The test was carried out in No 10 by NHS staff and the result of the test was positive,” a spokesperson said at the time.

“In keeping with the guidance, the Prime Minister is self-isolating in Downing Street. He is continuing to lead the government’s response to coronavirus.”

Johnson announced the news himself on social media on March 27.

“Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus,” he said.

“I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.”

Johnson was later admitted to St Thomas' Hospital on April 5, with a persistent fever and cough.

He was then moved to intensive care two days later, after his conditions worsened. Three days later, he was released and he returned to work this week.

After his release from hospital, Johnson shared a video on Twitter thanking the doctors and nurses who helped save him.

"I want to pay my own thanks to the utterly brilliant doctors, leaders in their fields… who took some crucial decisions a few days ago for which I will be grateful for the rest of my life," he said.

"I want to thank the many nurses, men and women, whose care has been so astonishing."

