If you read any Mamamia beauty articles, follow any beauty influencers on Instagram, or listen to the You Beauty podcast, then you've probably consumed enough skincare information to last a lifetime.

We know this well: skincare is... confusing to navigate. Over time, we've asked ALL THE QUESTIONS to dermatologists, beauty experts and each other:

"What ingredients can't actually be mixed?"

"Wait. What are peptides again?"

"How do I know what my face even needs?"

"Why is this serum $70 pricier than that serum when they both have the same ingredients?!"

The last one? We're always trying to figure that question out, especially if you’re wanting to balance product efficacy with a tight beauty budget. Take serums, for example – they’re the workhorse of your skincare routine, but they can range in price from less than $30 to well into the triple digits.

We are always very curious to see if supercharged serums can actually work without the supercharged price. So we put Boost Lab's serums to the test.

Their serums are all $29.95 each, highly potent and designed to target individual skin concerns like dull and dry skin, dark spots, blemishes and a heap more.

To help us find out whether these affordable serums could actually deliver real results, we asked 50 women on our Mamamia You Beauty Panel to road test 3 of their products, and report back to us.

These were the 2D-Hyaluronic Hydro Boost Serum (for deep hydration and skin plumping), Vitamin C Brightening Serum (for evening skin tone and clearing dark spots), and Retinol Night Renewal Serum (for reducing skin damage that causes wrinkles, dry skin, loss of firmness and elasticity, and uneven pigmentation).

Quite a few pinky promises for us to investigate. So here's what exactly what these Youbies said.

Alice, 25: "Lovely products, not sticky and didn't pill on my skin."

Image: Supplied.

"I used the Vitamin C Brightening Serum with the 2D-Hyaluronic Hydro Boost Serum every morning, and the Retinol Night Renewal Serum 2 to 3 times a week.

"The products were lovely, not sticky and didn't pill on my skin either. I wore sunscreen over the serums in the daytime and they sat beautifully. The retinol was creamy and patted into the skin really nicely.

"They're ideal for anyone really, who doesn't want hydration and brightening? I'd definitely recommend these Boost Lab serums."

Jade, 26: "They helped with my redness and inflammation."

"I absolutely loved these serums! It was a beautiful step to add to my routine, and I looked forward to using them.

"I used these serums either morning or night. I used them additional to products that I already use and they integrated well into my existing routine. I have only used them for two weeks so far, and I have noticed my skin feels more hydrated and bright. There were no overpowering scents, and the serums absorbed into my skin quickly.

"I have acne prone skin and they helped with my redness and inflammation."

Kate, 24: "The Retinol Night Renewal Serum really did have a firming effect on my skin."

Image: Supplied.

"I had such positive results! I noticed my skin seemed brighter, and the Retinol Night Renewal Serum really did have a firming effect on my skin.

"I've been using the 2D-Hyaluronic Hydro Boost Serum and Vitamin C Brightening Serum in the morning to wake my skin up and hydrate it for the day, and then use the Retinol Night Renewal Serum at night. My skin has felt really well hydrated. They were all very easy to layer, and I just dotted them over my face straight from the applicator."

Hannah, 24: "I love how quickly they absorbed into the skin."

"I loved each of them. I love how quickly they absorbed into the skin and allowed me to layer other skincare products with them. The scent didn’t bother me at all and I really enjoyed using them. They work well after cleansing and before moisturiser.

"I'd recommend them to anyone whose skin needs a boost, whether it’s hydration, firming or brightness."

Emily, 27: "The hyaluronic serum was so good, even my boyfriend kept borrowing it!"

"Loved these serums! What a great combination! My favourites were the Vitamin C Brightening Serum (I use it every morning before my moisturiser and sunscreen), and the 2D-Hyaluronic Hydro Boost Serum (using it each evening).

"I loved the fact these serums aren’t sticky! They smelled just right, no strong scents involved. They feel like they're working on my skin, which has been more hydrated.

"The hyaluronic serum was also so good, even my boyfriend kept borrowing it!"

Jocelyn, 26: "The products were very nourishing and brightening."

Image: Supplied.

"The products were fabulous – very nourishing and brightening. The products felt great on the skin, I really enjoyed layering them. I would recommend these to a friend! They're definitely appealing to anyone who wants to hydrate, glow and target signs of ageing."

Megg, 25: "I saw results in a few days."

"The products are really great, and I particularly loved the hyaluronic and retinol serums.

"I saw results in a few days, I love how my skin feels after it’s all absorbed. I have been using the hyaluronic and the Vitamin C serum every morning before I apply my oils and moisturiser, and I use the retinol serum every other night before my creams.

"They actually perfect for budget-conscious beauty lovers who enjoy skincare like I do."

Grace, 25: "They all had a beautiful texture, layered well and had a positive impact on my skin."

Image: Supplied.

"The serums all had a beautiful texture, layered well and had a positive impact on my skin. The 2D-Hyaluronic Hydro Boost Serum helps make my skin glowy, and super smooth to apply my makeup on top of."

Harriet, 25: "Can’t wait to see the long-term results!"

"Brilliant first impression, can’t wait to see the long-term results! All three serums had great texture and feel, absorbed quickly and didn’t have offensive scents. The hyaluronic serum gave me instant hydrating effects!"

Bridgette, 24: "My skin instantly felt plump."

Image: Supplied.

"I loved the Hydro Boost Serum with hyaluronic acid the most, as my skin instantly felt plump. I was impressed at how quickly I've been seeing results."

Sinead, 23: "They've been a great addition to my skin routine."

"Having never used facial serums before, I can safely say that the serums have been a great addition to my morning and night skin routine. Skin is feeling and looking great. Loved the easy application too. They felt great on my skin, and I saw noticeable results in about a week."

Want to try for yourself? Check out Boost Lab serums right here.

Feature Image: Supplied.