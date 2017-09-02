Five months after a $13,000 breast augmentation, Kate began to feel 'rippling'.

Kate underwent breast augmentation in August of 2015. After breastfeeding four children over 12 years, she had little breast tissue left, and decided it was her time to do something for herself and started her journey to undergo surgery.

With the goal of feeling confident and investing in herself, Kate set out to have a breast augmentation, tummy tuck, and hernia repair. She thought she had done all her research and was choosing a surgeon she could trust.

Kate says her surgeon advised that the “biggest regret of most patients was not going big enough”, compelling her to select a larger implant than she originally desired.

Then, she says, the surgeon suggested a silicone implant to prevent rippling.

“That was the first and only time I ever heard the word rippling. He said he would see what he could get in there (breast implant volume). So, I wouldn’t know until I woke up what I was getting, but it could be anything between 400 to 600 cc,” the mum-of-four said.

Listen: Is preventative Botox a thing? And does it work? Mia Freedman finds out.

At first, Kate was not disappointed; the size was great.

“At first I was a little freaked and felt cartoonish. But then fell in love. Loved them.”

But then, about five months post-surgery, Kate experienced rippling and then lateral displacement shortly after. This gradually became worse and worse, causing her extreme discomfort. When she went back to her surgeon to discuss her concerns, she says the response was shocking.

Kate says the surgeon dismissed her feelings and had little regard for her concerns.

“My doctor said it was not bad and anything wrong had to be my fault and I must not have taken care of them,” Kate said. “He made me cry and treated me terribly. He showed me before pictures and said that we could just rip them out and he could take me back to that. He told me to wear a shoe string for six weeks. I did. It didn’t help.

“My tummy tuck scar is also extremely high and thick and my implants scars are also extremely high and huge. My bellybutton is a mess. And I have a suture that is trying to come out above my belly button. I paid the man $13,000 dollars.”

In despair and regret, Kate was left to evaluate what had happened. Was it her fault? Did she waste away her life’s savings? And would she now need a lift? Every time she would lie down, her left breast drifted to her armpit.

Kate says she saw several surgeons who advised her this could be improved and the original surgeon should be doing this at no cost. She says she was advised the implants were too big for her chest width and she would require smaller implants.

When she called the clinic to inform them of the information Kate had gained from the other surgeons, she claims she was told her treating surgeon had a several months wait to get in to discuss.

Kate says the nurse informed her that the surgeon would not correct her problem. She was compelled to give up hope on her original surgeon, to prioritise her kids and her health.

The left breast continued to move south and the rippling increased. Even though Kate went back to the original surgeon to find a solution all she found was heartbreak and dismissal.

That was it. Kate knew she had to either find a new surgeon or live in discomfort and shame.

The mum's new surgeon was empathetic and horrified at the journey Kate had been on, and explained a breast implant of 400CC was pushing the boundaries for Kate's small frame. The surgeon examined Kate’s breasts and took the time to explain why Kate is in this situation including, how this has affected her tissue and what can be done. Kate’s implants were beyond the recommended size for her chest wall which caused her tissue and skin to be stretched.

Kate’s inframammary fold had been “obliterated”.

Gallery: Click through to see the images of Kate's chest after her surgery. (Post continues...)

Her skin over time lost integrity and strength. This limited Kate's options as there was only so much internal suturing that can be done before you deform the breast shape.

After learning about her situation, Kate's new team of surgeons also worked on making her corrective procedure as seamless, comfortable and affordable as possible.

“I almost cried. I knew this would be a huge help for me but never thought I would be able to afford it."

Kate's revision surgery was on the 3rd of August, where 485cc silicone moderate textured implants, under the muscles, were inserted. Her existing scars will also - to the best of the doctors' abilities - be removed.

Her story shows the importance of finding a reliable clinic and team of doctors before committing to a procedure. After all, having a trusting relationship with your surgeon is paramount in ensuring a beneficial outcome. Always look at reviews, ask a practitioner for their recommendation, ensure the surgeon has adequate accreditation, and arrange initial consultations before you commit to a procedure that may change your life.

Thank you, Kate, for sharing your story.

This article was original posted on Trusted Surgeons and has been republished here with full permission.