Just some of the very best responses to #BonkBan on Twitter.

WELL.

In case you missed it, the Prime Minister of our country has officially and publicly banned politicians from having sex with their staff in a scene that looked something out of a Mean Girls sex-ed class.

“We must recognise that whatever may have been acceptable, or to which a blind eye was turned in the past, today, in 2018, it is not acceptable for a minister to have a sexual relationship with somebody who works for them. It is a very bad workplace practice,” he said.

What swell clarification.

So, in the spirit of the #BonkBan, we rounded up some of the very best responses on Twitter because never have rogue, comedic tweeters been given more material than this.