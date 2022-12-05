Hear me out: Bondi Rescue is Australia’s greatest contribution to television.

I moved to England in the middle of a particularly fresh February a few years ago which, in hindsight, was a bit stupid.

I was attempting to find a new home/bank/friends/job in the dead of winter, having just soaked up a few months of Aussie sun and surf.

It was an... adjustment.

At night, I'd curl up in my bed, with the radiator cranked up to 'very hot', and I'd watch Bondi Rescue repeats.

Like a kid with a favourite toy, it became my comforter. My taste of home as I navigated a new one.

I've since done my two years in England, and been home for more than five, and Bondi Rescue is still my go-to. If ever I'm scrolling through the channels and it pops up, I'm stopping and watching. No question.

As we hurdle towards Christmas, the free-to-air networks have started to roll out their Summer evening offerings and imagine my delight with Monday's programming: back-to-back Bondi Rescue from 7:30pm-8:30pm. Yessss.

It's bumped new reality show The Challenge off prime-time, and quite frankly, I'm not surprised.

As we settle into Summer and Christmas vibes, Bondi Rescue is the perfect accompaniment. I would go so far as to say it's Australia's greatest contribution to television.

Now look.

I realise this show is about... drowning. It's also about a bunch of injuries, and peeping Toms and sometimes really hectic and horrible death.

That's not exactly in the category of 'joyous Christmas festivities'.

But in my opinion, the perfect 'comfort' reality TV show has a mix of drama and tension, human relationships and pretty things to watch.

It's why Bondi Rescue trumps some of the other great Aussie reality TV shows like Ambulance and One Born Every Minute. While all make for exceptional watching, those last two are missing that final category. Labour wards aren't exactly... aesthetic.

Do you know what is?

Lifeguards. Running. On a very pretty beach.

Now I can hear you, soap lover, screaming at the page right now 'what about Neighbours! What about Home & Away!' But it's a no from me.

Yes, they have helped bring tourism to our fine country. Yes, they have launched many an Aussie celeb's career over the decades. Yes, they tick those three aforementioned categories.

But I would be more likely swayed by some Australian drama like Bump or comedy like Kath and Kim, than the likes of our friends on Ramsay Street. And besides, they're all second tier for the title of 'greatest contribution' and here's why: Bondi Rescue is true Australian grit and un-scripted hilarity at its best. You can't write this stuff. It's true Aussie drama!

It doesn't get more Australian than having the daily lives of people called 'Hoppo', 'Reidy' and 'Mouse' narrated by the dulcet tones of one Osher Gunsberg.

There is, however, one glaring omission that does bring the show down a notch, and that's the disappointing lack of diversity in the main cast. But that's a gripe to bring up with Waverley Council (who employ lifeguards...), not Channel Ten.

Now excuse me while I present a few stats.

Right now, Parrot Analytics suggests the audience demand for Bondi Rescue is 1.8 times the demand of the average TV series in Australia over the past 30 days.

Last week, Bondi Rescue repeats pulled an audience of 163,000 for Channel Ten - a huge improvement on the show it bumped, The Challenge, which only reached 96,000.

We're yet to hear if it'll return for a 17th season in 2023. But please big wig TV people - myself, and a bunch of other Australians are still vibing it, 16 years on from its debut.

Bondi Rescue is our easy-to-watch, comfort show.

Don't leave us hanging.

You can keep up to date with Gemma Bath's articles here, or follow her on Instagram, @gembath.

Feature image: Instagram @bondilifeguards.